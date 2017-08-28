Tito's is a unique vodka in that it doesn't require a ton of high-sugar mix-ins involved to make it palatable. It brings plenty of flavor on its own without being too sharp. Therefore, infuse a little bit of watermelon juice and a touch of lime juice for this low-cal, super-refreshing summer cocktail.

The Water-meli Servings: 1

Prep time: 1 minute You'll need 1 1/4 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka

2 oz fresh watermelon juice

1/2 oz fresh squeezed lime juice

The water-meli is one of seven ultra-refreshing, low-calorie cocktails to mix up this summer, check out the rest here.