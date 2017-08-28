Nutrition

The Water-meli

Tito's, plus the touch of two fruit juices equals a crisp summer cocktail.

7 Ultra-Refreshing, Low-Calorie Cocktails To Mix Up This Summer
Courtesy Tito's Handmade Vodka
Tito's is a unique vodka in that it doesn't require a ton of high-sugar mix-ins involved to make it palatable. It brings plenty of flavor on its own without being too sharp. Therefore, infuse a little bit of watermelon juice and a touch of lime juice for this low-cal, super-refreshing summer cocktail.

The Water-meli Servings: 1
Prep time: 1 minute
You'll need
  • 1 1/4 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka
  • 2 oz fresh watermelon juice
  • 1/2 oz fresh squeezed lime juice

Directions 
1. Combine Tito's, watermelon juice, and lime juice in a glass with ice. Stir to combine in a double rocks glass. Garnish with a watermelon wedge.
