Tito's is a unique vodka in that it doesn't require a ton of high-sugar mix-ins involved to make it palatable. It brings plenty of flavor on its own without being too sharp. Therefore, infuse a little bit of watermelon juice and a touch of lime juice for this low-cal, super-refreshing summer cocktail.
The Water-meli Servings: 1
Prep time: 1 minute
You'll need
- 1 1/4 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka
- 2 oz fresh watermelon juice
- 1/2 oz fresh squeezed lime juice
The water-meli is one of seven ultra-refreshing, low-calorie cocktails to mix up this summer, check out the rest here.
Directions
1. Combine Tito's, watermelon juice, and lime juice in a glass with ice. Stir to combine in a double rocks glass. Garnish with a watermelon wedge.