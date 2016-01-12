What Are The Best Eats In The Freezer Section?

You already know about the many benefits of omega-3 fats, which can help improve muscle recovery, may protect against heart disease and dementia, and may even complement fat-loss efforts. Fish, particularly wild salmon, is an easy way to boost your omega-3 levels. Freshness is preserved, since like fruits and vegetables, fish are typically flash frozen. Frozen fish is also usually significantly cheaper than the fresh alternative, and it will last for up to six months in your freezer— unlike fresh, which needs to be cooked within a couple of days.
Try this: Whole Catch (available at Whole Foods).