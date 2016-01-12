What Are The Best Eats In The Freezer Section?

Frozen Yogurt: Don’t be fooled by the health halo—most frozen yogurts are filled with sugar and are not much different from ice cream when it comes to overall nutrition.

Frozen Juices: These are packed with sugar and none of the fiber of whole fruits. If you’re craving juice, look for 100% fruit juice with no added sugar.

Frozen Breakfast Sweets: With as least as much sugar as a can of soda, these foods, like Toaster Strudel, are a dangerous way to start your day.