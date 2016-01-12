Nutrition

What Are The Best Eats In The Freezer Section?

Pick up unexpectedly clean cuisine in the frozen foods aisle.

The produce and meat aisles aren’t the only sections of the supermarket that deserve your attention when you’re trying to eat healthy. Next time you’re grocery shopping, spend a couple of minutes in the freezer section. Tucked between those gallons of ice cream and frozen pizzas is a surprisingly healthy array of quality foods that can help speed your prep work and keep your diet on track. Below, a few key items to consider. 

Fruits and Vegetables

Depending on where you live, fresh fruits and vegetables can have their limits in the winter months. A pint of blueberries or raspberries can not only be pricey, they can also lack flavor. Because most fruits and vegetables are flash frozen at peak ripeness, the nutrients aren’t lost. In fact, a study from the University of Georgia comparing fresh fruits and vegetables to their frozen counterparts found the frosty options had higher levels of many vitamins and minerals. Frozen veggies cook up fast, and fruits are great ingredients for making smoothies taste richer.

SPROUTED GRAIN TORTILLAS

Unlike traditional tortillas found in other sections of the supermarket, sprouted grain tortillas are a great source of fiber, vitamins, minerals, and even protein. And quality carbs like these provide fuel for your hardworking muscles. Because they’re often made without added preservatives, they need to be kept in the freezer to maintain their freshness.

Try this: Food for Life Sprouted Grain Tortillas

FROZEN DINNERS

Ice Picks: A Guide to Frozen Food

Don’t automatically pass the frozen dinner case. Although traditional TV dinners lacked flavor, left you hungry, and were filled with sodium, the new generation of premade meals have a much healthier spin (and better flavor). So how do you pick from the endless options available? Try to choose a meal that has at least 25 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber. Then balance out the rest of your plate with a side salad or some steamed veggies for even more fiber. 

Try this: Stouffer’s Fit Kitchen, a new line that boasts an impressive 25-plus grams of protein per meal. 

WILD SEAFOOD

You already know about the many benefits of omega-3 fats, which can help improve muscle recovery, may protect against heart disease and dementia, and may even complement fat-loss efforts. Fish, particularly wild salmon, is an easy way to boost your omega-3 levels. Freshness is preserved, since like fruits and vegetables, fish are typically flash frozen. Frozen fish is also usually significantly cheaper than the fresh alternative, and it will last for up to six months in your freezer— unlike fresh, which needs to be cooked within a couple of days.

Try this: Whole Catch (available at Whole Foods)

3 Chilled Choices to Avoid

Frozen Yogurt: Don’t be fooled by the health halo—most frozen yogurts are filled with sugar and are not much different from ice cream when it comes to overall nutrition.

Frozen Juices: These are packed with sugar and none of the fiber of whole fruits. If you’re craving juice, look for 100% fruit juice with no added sugar.

Frozen Breakfast Sweets: With as least as much sugar as a can of soda, these foods, like Toaster Strudel, are a dangerous way to start your day. 

