Why Seafood Should Be a Diet Staple

Americans consumed an average of 151⁄2 pounds of fish and shellfish in 2015—a 0.9-pound increase from the previous year, according to recent data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. That’s still about 101⁄2 pounds below the U.S. dietary guidelines, which recommends eating 8 to 12 ounces of seafood each week (equal to two to three meals a week).

Tops on your list of the healthiest choices are those with plenty of omega-3 fatty acids, such as salmon. A recent rodent study published in the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology suggests that along with multiple other benefits (like healthy heart and fetal development) these polyunsaturated fats may help reduce your risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Looking for a new way to make salmon? Try this super-simple, delicious Maple Mustard Rosemary Salmon recipe from nutritionists Stephanie Clarke, R.D., and Willow Jarosh, R.D., authors of Healthy, Happy Pregnancy Cookbook. Find this and more on cjnutrition.com.

MAPLE MUSTARD ROSEMARY SALMON

The sweet and savory combination of maple syrup and mustard pair perfectly with hearty, rich salmon.

Makes: 2 servings

INGREDIENTS

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

2 tsp maple syrup

1 tsp fresh lemon juice

1 tsp chopped fresh rosemary

8 oz salmon fillet, skin on or off

1/4 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp fresh ground black pepper

1 tbsp chopped parsley (optional)

DIRECTIONS

Preheat broiler to high. Whisk mustard, maple syrup, lemon juice, and rosemary together in a small bowl. Place salmon, skin-side down (if skin is left on) on a baking sheet lined with foil or parchment paper. Sprinkle top of fish with salt and pepper. Brush mustard mixture over top and sides of fillet. Broil on high until salmon is just cooked through, about 8 minutes. Garnish with parsley, if desired.

NUTRITION

(4oz serving) Calories: 196, Fat: 8g, Saturated fat: 1g, Carbs: 6g, Fiber: 0.5g, Protein: 23g