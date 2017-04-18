Supplements

4 Supplements to Prevent Muscle Cramps

These will help you avoid cramps and get the most out of your workouts.

by
1 of 4

1. SaltStick Fastchews

SaltStick Fastchews
Courtesy Image

These chewable electrolytes come in two refreshing flavors—Tart Orange and Zesty Lemon-Lime—to help reduce muscle cramps and boost stamina. Each two-tablet serving has 100mg sodium, 30mg potassium, 10mg calcium, and 6mg magnesium. saltstick.com

SEE ALSO: The Beginner's Guide to Women's Supplements

2 of 4

2. Extreme Endurance

Extreme Endurance
Courtesy Image

Lactic acid is the cause of that signature hobble after a tough leg day, but its buildup in your muscles can also cause cramps. These tablets help you recover quicker and reduce cramping by lowering lactic acid production by up to 26%. xendurance.com

3 of 4

3. Hotshot

Hotshot
Courtesy Image

This 1.7-oz sports shot operates on scientific research that shows your muscles cramp when motor neurons in your spinal cord start to fire spontaneously and repetitively. Hotshot boosts your neuromuscular performance and stops cramps, so you can train harder and longer. teamhotshot.com

SEE ALSO: Six Metabolism Boosters for Weight Loss

4 of 4

4. 100% Natural Pickle Juice Sport

Natural Pickle Juice Sport
Courtesy Image

It’s not the first food you think of when it comes to replacing lost electrolytes, but this juice has up to 10 times more electrolytes than the average sports drink. Plus, Pickle Juice has added vitamins and is free of artificial additives, sugar, and caffeine so you won’t get an energy crash after taking it. picklepower.com

Topics:
Comments