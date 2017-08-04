Supplements

5 Popular New Supps to Boost Your Performance in the Gym

Everything you need to know about the newest nutrition products.

mark-barroso thumbnail by
1 of 6

Intro

Supp Intro
Courtesy Image

Fashion, food and fitness all have their trendy moments—so it’s not surprising that certain supplements can spike in popularity, too. These five new products have been making a splash when it comes to improving athletic performance, boosting mood, beating hunger cravings, and more.

2 of 6

Soylent

Soylent
Courtesy Image

What it is: Soylent is a meal-replacement drink that started as a powder but is now available in four ready-to-drink flavors: Original, Coffiest, Cacao, and Nectar. It has 20 grams of protein, 21 grams of fat, and 37 grams of carbs, with 400 calories in a 14-ounce bottle. Soy is the primary protein source, with sunflower oil and canola oil providing healthy fats. A 12-pack is about $39.

What it does: Fans say Soylent helps keeps you full without much effort— online forums are filled with posts from people enthusiastically going on Soylent challenges. Just keep in mind that the most balanced diets are those with variety. “People often use Soylent because they’re too busy to prepare other food or they have some allergy, so they use it as part of an elimination diet,” says Patel. "But it's best to substitute for an occasional meal not become a total dietary replacement over prolonged periods."

How much: Largely individual, so take as desired.

Try it in: Find powdered and bottled versions at soylent.com.

3 of 6

Collagen

Collagen
Courtesy Image

What it is: Collagen are protein structures that act as connective tissue in our bodies, holding together joints, bones, and skin. When animal bones are cooked, the collagen created is called gelatin. There are a few types of collagen supplements on the market. Undenatured type 11 collagen (UC-II) has larger peptides, while hydrolyzed collagen (also known as collagen hydrolysate) is a processed gelatin that’s broken down into smaller peptide chains using high heat. While absorption speed isn’t an issue for either, they are digested differently in the body. There are several types of hydrolyzed collagen, the most popular being types 1, 11, and 111. “Although some hydrolyzed collagen products tout that they’re type 11 only [typically for joints], combos of 1, 11, and 111, or just 1 and 111 [for skin] are also good. And most gelatin products don’t specify what type and quantity of each they contain,” explains Kamal Patel, MPH, director of examine.com, a website devoted to research on nutrition and supplements. “There’s no way to know except by reaching out to the companies directly.”

What it does: As we get older, our collagen production naturally slows, which can make cartilage thin out and weaken. Less collagen also means your skin is less elastic and thinner—which equals more wrinkles and sagging. “Taking collagen as a supplement may help improve joint function and overall skin health,” says Patel.

How much: For joints, Patel recommends taking 40mg per day of UC-II, 10g daily of hydrolyzed collagen, or 10g to 15g per day of gelatin. For skin, Patel suggests 2.5g or 5g a day of hydrolyzed or type 1 collagen.

Try it in: ResVitále Collagen Enhance.

 

4 of 6

Powdered Greens

Powdered Greens
Courtesy Image

What it is: Pulverized fruits and vegetables that are sold either on their own, as part of a multivitamin/enzyme blend, or as an addition to protein powder. Common powdered greens include wheat grass, spinach, broccoli, kelp, spirulina, and chlorella.

What it does: You know it’s important to eat your greens, but sometimes it’s simply hard to get enough. “It’s always best to get your nutrition through whole- food sources, since greens supplements still lack adequate fiber and water,” says Katie Alie, R.D.N., a nutritionist with the Virginia Department of Health. “But if you travel a lot or consume a low-carbohydrate diet or a small amount of fruits and veggies, a greens supplement can be beneficial.” In addition to their vast nutritional benefits, fruits and veggies also help create an alkaline environment in the digestive system, offsetting the acidity that can be a side effect of consuming high levels of protein.

How much: USDA guidelines recommend 2.5 cups of vegetables daily for women ages 19 to 50. Greens supplements range in dosage from 3g to 20g per serving, but 8.5g is a common serving size.

Try it in: MuscleTech All-in-One Whey + Greens.

 

5 of 6

Agmatine

Agmatine
Courtesy Image

What it is: Agmatine (4-aminobutylguanidine) is a natural chemical substance derived from the nonessential amino acid arginine. The substance is also found in various body parts including the brain, spine, and stomach.

What it does: Although research is still a bit scant, most of the studies have centered on the effects of agmatine on mood. A 2016 European Neuropsychopharmacology review concluded that agmatine may play a role in relieving depression. In addition, agmatine also regulates nitric oxide (NO) activity, which may improve circulation and lower blood pressure while helping with waste removal, wound healing, and muscle growth. Though the evidence behind supplemental agmatine resulting in greater pumpsis anecdotal, some research cautions against taking arginine and agmatine together because it may have potentially harmful effects on the brain.

How much: Start with a 500mg daily dose, increasing to 2.5 grams a day (divided into several doses).

Try it in: Allmax Agmatine + Sulfate.

 

6 of 6

Theacrine

Theacrine
Courtesy Image

What it is: Theacrine is a purine alkaloid found in a wild tea plant called Camellia assamica. According to a 2012 review in International Journal of Food Science and Technology, theacrine has more antioxidant properties than tea made from the more commonly used Camellia sinensis plant. TeaCrine, a patented form of theacrine, is extracted from this tea and has been used in human studies.

What it does: In a small 2014 Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition (JISSN) study, TeaCrine was found to increase subjective energy levels and decrease fatigue. And a 2016 JISSN study found that subjects who took TeaCrine for eight weeks continued to see these gains. (They also lowered LDL cholesterol levels by 13%.) More research is also under way to see if TeaCrine can help boost cognitive performance.

How much: Take 125mg about 60 minutes before training (less if you’re also consuming caffeine).

Try it in: Nutrex Amino Charger + Energy.

 

Topics:
Comments