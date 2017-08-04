5 Popular New Supps to Boost Your Performance in the Gym

Courtesy Image

What it is: Soylent is a meal-replacement drink that started as a powder but is now available in four ready-to-drink flavors: Original, Coffiest, Cacao, and Nectar. It has 20 grams of protein, 21 grams of fat, and 37 grams of carbs, with 400 calories in a 14-ounce bottle. Soy is the primary protein source, with sunflower oil and canola oil providing healthy fats. A 12-pack is about $39.

What it does: Fans say Soylent helps keeps you full without much effort— online forums are filled with posts from people enthusiastically going on Soylent challenges. Just keep in mind that the most balanced diets are those with variety. “People often use Soylent because they’re too busy to prepare other food or they have some allergy, so they use it as part of an elimination diet,” says Patel. "But it's best to substitute for an occasional meal not become a total dietary replacement over prolonged periods."

How much: Largely individual, so take as desired.

Try it in: Find powdered and bottled versions at soylent.com.