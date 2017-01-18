5 Ways Collagen is Good for Your Body

Move over whey—there’s a new protein powder in the spotlight, and according to trend predictions, you’ll be seeing it all over the place in 2017. Collagen has long been known as the “it” ingredient for anti-aging topical creams and serums, but it’s now making headlines as the new thing to add to your food and beverages. Ingestible collagen first hit the public consumer market in beverage form as the popular Paleo bone broth. Now, it’s flying solo in powder form as hydrolyzed collagen (or collagen peptides), and appearing on ingredient labels all over the food and nutritional supplement industry.

What about this fibrous protein makes it the miracle ingredient everyone’s talking about? Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body, making up about 30 percent of all proteins. It’s most commonly found in the skin, bones, and connective tissues, which is why supplementing collagen yields benefits in all of these areas. Foodies who’ve already caught on to the collagen trend are adding hydrolyzed collagen/collagen peptides and gelatin powders, also known as cooked collagen, to everything from smoothies to soups, sauces, sweets, and even spaghetti—the possibilities are endless. Before jumping on the collagen bandwagon, you may be wondering—are collagen powder supplements safe? According to Megan Solloway, R.D., C.P.T., there are no major safety concerns with incorporating a collagen powder supplement into your daily routine.

Curious as to the unique benefits of collagen powder supplements, and how you can incorporate them into your diet? Check out the five ways collagen is good for your body on the following slides.