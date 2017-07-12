The Secret to Curbing Your Hunger Post-Workout

If you’re looking to stay satisfied after your lifting session, reach for a protein shake or other protein-rich snack. New research published in the European Journal of Nutrition found that subjects who had a high-protein drink made with whey after a resistance workout ate an average of 10% fewer calories when they were served a meal one hour later compared with those who had a high-carb drink. Bonus: The whey protein has the added advantage of stimulating muscle protein synthesis, helping build more lean muscle mass.

