Watch: Amazing Transformation from Diabetic to Bodybuilder

Life is about overcoming obstacles – but what happens when a life-changing incident like a car accident adds cancer on top of a weight and diabetes issue? Most people would crumble under the weight of such a burden, but Dezi Slusher refused to fall victim to circumstance. She was 215 pounds at her heaviest, hit with type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and cholesterol before receiving her cancer diagnosis. Ironically enough, the car accident that led to her diagnosis might have saved her life.

Dezi made a conscious choice to completely change her life and lifestyle – now she’s beaten cancer, diabetes and poor health and led a life as a bodybuilder. Watch her amazing transformation below and get inspired to resist!

