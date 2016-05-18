12 Exercises to Sculpt Stronger, Leaner Legs

EDGAR ARTIGA

Here's one way to make leg day even better: supersize it. “Reciprocal supersets increase training density, allowing you to pack more volume into less time. This not only makes your workout more efficient, it also means you’re increasing training volume within a given session, which can enhance muscle development,” explains Brad Schoenfeld, Ph.D., C.S.C.S, an assistant professor of exercise science at Lehman College in the Bronx, NY. The concept is fairly simple: Work one muscle group (agonist) while the opposing one (antagonist) rests, then switch the order. For legs, this may mean focusing on quads for one move (with squats or a leg press), followed promptly by a hamstring-centric move like a deadlift or ball curl. “Studies indicate that by contracting an agonist muscle, you can actually increase force output during subsequent contractions of the antagonist,” adds Schoenfeld.

These two workouts are based on Schoenfeld’s book, Strong & Sculpted. Warm up with five to 10 minutes of light cardio, then do one set of the first exercise, followed immediately by its superset pair. Rest 1 1⁄2 to 2 minutes, then repeat with the two additional supersets. You can also sub in other moves to progress the workout.

Our model: Yanyah (Janji) Marija Milutinovic, NPC figure competitor, fitness model. (Hometown: New York City via Eskilstuna, Sweden)

Instagram: YanyahGotItMade