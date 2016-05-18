Workouts

12 Exercises to Sculpt Stronger, Leaner Legs

Get more out of your next leg workout in less time by pairing up key exercises for optimal results.

by
Lean, Shapely Legs

EDGAR ARTIGA

Here's one way to make leg day even better: supersize it. “Reciprocal supersets increase training density, allowing you to pack more volume into less time. This not only makes your workout more efficient, it also means you’re increasing training volume within a given session, which can enhance muscle development,” explains Brad Schoenfeld, Ph.D., C.S.C.S, an assistant professor of exercise science at Lehman College in the Bronx, NY. The concept is fairly simple: Work one muscle group (agonist) while the opposing one (antagonist) rests, then switch the order. For legs, this may mean focusing on quads for one move (with squats or a leg press), followed promptly by a hamstring-centric move like a deadlift or ball curl. “Studies indicate that by contracting an agonist muscle, you can actually increase force output during subsequent contractions of the antagonist,” adds Schoenfeld.

These two workouts are based on Schoenfeld’s book, Strong & Sculpted. Warm up with five to 10 minutes of light cardio, then do one set of the first exercise, followed immediately by its superset pair. Rest 1 1⁄2 to 2 minutes, then repeat with the two additional supersets. You can also sub in other moves to progress the workout. 

Our model: Yanyah (Janji) Marija Milutinovic, NPC figure competitor, fitness model. (Hometown: New York City via Eskilstuna, Sweden)

Instagram: YanyahGotItMade

More ways to superset

Looking for more variety in your workout? Try subbing in some of the moves below. Just make sure you’re adding a balance of quad- or hamstring-focused exercises where appropriate.

SUPERSET A (Quad-dominant)

  • Barbell front squat
  • Bulgarian split squat
  • Dumbbell or barbell lunge
  • Dumbbell stepup
  • Leg extension

SUPERSET B (Hamstring-dominant)

  • Glute bridge
  • Cable glute kickback
  • Hyperextension
  • Machine kneeling leg curl
  • Seated leg curl 

Shot on location at Matrix Fitness Club, Astoria, NY

1. Barbell Split Squat and Reverse Hyperextension

EDGAR ARTIGA

Workout 1: Barbell split squat (pictured)

WORKS: Glutes, Quads 

  • Hold a barbell across your shoulders. Take a long step forward with right leg, raising left heel. Keep shoulders, back, and chin up.
  • Keeping core tight, bend both knees 90°, bringing left knee toward floor.
  • Straighten legs, pushing through front heel to return to start.
  • Do 3 sets of 8–12 reps. 

TIP: Focus on dropping down on your rear leg: this will help keep the front knee from pushing too far forward.

SUPERSET WITH: Reverse Hyperextension

WORKS: Back, Glutes, Hamstrings

  • Lie facedown on a Roman chair, keeping your chest on the pad and legs, hanging down as far as possible without touching the floor.
  • Keeping arms in place, lift legs until your body forms a straight line from head to heels.
  • Contract glutes and return along the same path to starting position.
  • Do 3 sets of 10–12 reps. 
2. Sissy Squat and Stability Ball Leg Curl

EDGAR ARTIGA

Workout 1: Sissy squat (pictured)

WORKS: Quads

  • Stand with feet shoulder-distance apart, holding onto an incline bench or other stationary object with one hand. Rise up onto balls of both feet.
  • Thrust your knees forward as you lower down, leaning torso back and bringing shins almost parallel to the floor.
  • Reverse direction, rising back to starting position; stay on toes throughout the movement.
  • Do 3 sets of 10–12 reps. 

SUPERSET WITH: Stability Ball Leg Curl

WORKS: Hamstrings

  • Lie faceup on floor with heels on top of a stability ball, arms at sides with palms down.
  • Keeping torso and thighs aligned, lift hips and pull ball toward body with your heels, contracting your hamstrings.
  • Return along the same path to starting position, keeping hips elevated.
  • Do 3 sets of 10–12 reps. 
3. Barbell Back Squat and Stiff-Leg Deadllift

Woman In A Gym Doing A Back Squat
Edgar Artiga

Workout 1: Barbell back squat (pictured)

WORKS: Glutes, Quads 

  • Stand with a barbell resting across upper back, holding the bar with hands wide enough so arms form right angles. Keep feet shoulder-distance apart and turned out slightly.
  • Keeping core tight, bend knees until thighs are parallel to floor or just below. Keep knees tracking in the same plane as toes, lower back slightly arched and heels down.
  • Reverse direction, straightening legs to return to start.
  • Do 3 sets of 8–12 reps. 

TIP: Have trouble keeping your heels down? Place a one-inch thick block of wood or a weight plate under your feet.  

SUPERSET WITH: Stiff-Leg Deadlift 

WORKS: Hamstrings

  • Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding a barbell or dumbbells in front of thighs with palms facing body.
  • Keeping knees straight, hinge forward at the hips, lowering weight until you feel an intense stretch in the hamstrings.
  • Reverse direction, contracting glutes as you rise back to start.
  • Do 3 sets of 10–12 reps. 

 

4. Dumbbell Reverse Lunge and Good Morning

Woman In A Gym Doing A Good Morning
Edgar Artiga

Workout 2: Dumbbell reverse lunge

WORKS: Glutes, Quads, Calves

  • Hold dumbbells by sides, palms facing body, feet shoulder-width apart.
  • Keeping core tight, step back with right leg, bending both knees 90°.
  • Reverse direction, pushing through left heel to return to start. Repeat on opposite side.
  • Do 3 sets of 10–12 reps per side. 

SUPERSET WITH: Good Morning (pictured)

WORKS: Glutes, Hamstrings 

  • Stand tall with barbell resting across shoulders with palms facing forward. Keep feet shoulder-width apart, head up, and knees straight (A).
  • Hinge forward from hips until upper body is roughly parallel to the floor, keeping lower back taut (B).
  • Reverse direction, contracting glutes as you raise your body up along same path back to start.
  • Do 3 sets of 10–12 reps. 
5. Goblet Squat and Leg Curl

EDGAR ARTIGA

Workout 2: Goblet squat (pictured)

WORKS: Glutes, quads 

  • Stand holding a kettlebell in both hands in front of chest, elbows close to body, and legs shoulder-width apart (A).
  • Keeping core tight and weight in front of chest, squat until thighs are parallel to floor, maintaining a slight arch in your lower back (B).
  • Push through heels to return to standing.
  • Do 3 sets of 10–12 reps. 

SUPERSET WITH: Leg Curl

WORKS: Hamstrings

  • Lie facedown on a lying leg curl machine, heels hooked under pad.
  • Curl feet toward glutes, stopping just short of touching butt or as far as comfortably possible.
  • Contract hamstrings and reverse direction back to starting position.
  • Do 3 sets of 10–12 reps. 
6. Leg Press and Barbell Hip Thrust

EDGAR ARTIGA

Workout 2: Leg press 

WORKS: Glutes, quads, hamstrings 

  • Sit on a leg-press unit, back firmly against the seat pad and feet on footplate about shoulder-distance apart. Straighten legs with toes angled out slightly and unlock the release bars. 
  • Keeping back pressed firmly into pad, bend legs, bringing knees toward chest.
  • Without bouncing at the bottom, press the weight back up to start, contracting your quads; stop just before you lock your knees.
  • Do 3 sets of 10–12 reps. 

SUPERSET WITH: Barbell Hip Thrust (pictured)

WORKS: Glutes

  • Sit on floor with upper back against a bench and barbell on thighs just below hips. Keep knees bent and feet on floor (A).
  • Keeping core braced and spine neutral, push through heels to lift hips up until torso is parallel to floor (B).
  • Squeeze glutes for one count at the top of the movement, then slowly lower hips back toward floor.
  • Do 3 sets of 10–12 reps. 

TIP: Keep your knees tracking over toes, don't let them cave inward as you push up through both feet.

