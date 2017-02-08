12 Secret Moves to a Sexy Upper Body

Per Bernal

There are no shortage of training methods when it comes to sculpting sleek muscles. Whether you’re schooled in powerlifting, loyal to CrossFit, or into traditional bodybuilding, you’ll find a theory to match every style.

But the best results may well come from a combo of methods. “When you focus on one type of training, other areas such as strength, muscular endurance, and conditioning can suffer,” says Kyle Hopkins, head coach of Dynamic Strength and Performance in Nashville, TN. That’s where power hyper- trophy pump (PHP) comes in. It bridges the gap among symmetry, strength, endurance, conditioning, and recovery by combining powerlifting, basic bodybuilding hypertrophy, and high-intensity interval and rep training.

PHP encourages working in multiple rep ranges and rotates movements to get a varied approach, allowing adequate recovery time and initiating less muscular trauma than in powerlifting or strict bodybuilding. It works best when pairing one, two, or three body parts—which is why this training is ideal for targeting the chest and shoulders.

Power Hour

PHP is generally broken into three movement types.