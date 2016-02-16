12 Turbocharged Fat-fighting Secrets

Bob Croslin / M + F Magazine

Erin Stern

IFBB Figure Pro

1) Sprint for success

Sprinting not only increases athleticism by building fast-twitch muscle fibers, it’s also highly effective for fat burning. To amp up fat loss, I do two or three sprint sessions per week. For example, I focus on sprint endurance for two of those, performing 400-meter repeats. For the other session, I’ll switch it up and focus on speed, with 10 rounds of 50-meter sprints going all out.

2) Get a compound interest

Make multi-muscle, multi-joint exercises your top priority. Compound exercises recruit the most muscle and burn more calories, which equate to greater fat loss. Squats and deadlifts are the best compound exercises, and both have endless variations. I do a wide array of each of these exercises twice a week.

3) Tackle Tabata

Tabata intervals are one of my favorite ways to increase intensity—plus they’re very versatile, and you can do them almost anywhere. Choose exercises such as pushups or mountain climbers, go all out for 20 seconds, rest for 10 seconds, and repeat eight times. I try to do at least one Tabata workout per week. It’s a great way to combine your weight training and cardio into one workout.

4) Consider CLA

Conjugated linoleic acid is a fatty acid found in dairy and a variety of meat products. It can help fight fat, especially the type that stays around the midsection, by hindering the storage of dietary fat, so you use more of it for fuel. I take 1–3g of a CLA supplement every morning.

5) Bust stress

Stress increases cortisol levels, which may make you hold fat in your stomach and lower body. Get plenty of sleep, and take at least one full day off per week.