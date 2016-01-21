15 Glutes Exercises for a Perfect Butt

It's always beneficial to switch up your exercises. You don't want your body to get used to the workouts you're doing because it'll slow your results. Check out some of our glutes workouts that will help you reach your booty goals.
4. Curtsy Lunges and Chair Kicks
The cable machine can also be a great tool when you're trying to build a better butt. Check out this lower-body cable workout.
5. Leg Curls With Ball and Beard Plank Leg Lifts
After you get the hang of doing the leg curl on a ball, try doing a barbell glutes bridge, demonstrated here.
6. Doggy Hydrants and Sumo Squats
Take the sumo squat up a notch by incorporating this move.
7. Single-Leg Romanian Deadlifts and Glute Bridges
Take the single-leg bridge up a notch by doing this similar but more difficult move.
8. Barbell Squats
There's an endless amount of squat variations that will help build up your glutes. Switch it up with some of the variations in our squat challenge.