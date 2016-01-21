Workouts

15 Glutes Exercises for a Perfect Butt

Bikini butts are always in, and these exercises will get you one.

Put Your Back Into It

5 Butt Exercises for the Beach

Building a bigger butt doesn't happen overnight. Luckily, wearetop10.com came out with a great compilation of glutes exercises that will help get your booty bikini-ready for summer. 

SEE ALSO: Three Workouts for a Better Bikini Booty

Health Benefits

Strengthening your glutes can lead to a bunch of surprising health benefits that will improve your overall fitness level.

Tips

These moves and tips will allow you to see maximum results from your glutes workouts.

1. Donkey Kicks and Squat Pulse

Check out more great moves to add into your glutes workouts here.

2. Squat Jumps and Alternative Lunges

After you finish this workout, see if you can conquer our squat challenge.

3. Squat Kicks and Dumbbell Squats

It's always beneficial to switch up your exercises. You don't want your body to get used to the workouts you're doing because it'll slow your results. Check out some of our glutes workouts that will help you reach your booty goals.

4. Curtsy Lunges and Chair Kicks

The cable machine can also be a great tool when you're trying to build a better butt. Check out this lower-body cable workout.

5. Leg Curls With Ball and Beard Plank Leg Lifts

After you get the hang of doing the leg curl on a ball, try doing a barbell glutes bridge, demonstrated here

6. Doggy Hydrants and Sumo Squats

Take the sumo squat up a notch by incorporating this move.

7. Single-Leg Romanian Deadlifts and Glute Bridges

Take the single-leg bridge up a notch by doing this similar but more difficult move

8. Barbell Squats

There's an endless amount of squat variations that will help build up your glutes. Switch it up with some of the variations in our squat challenge

