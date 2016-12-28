15-Minute Circuit Training Routines That Optimize Results

Angélica Teixeira: IFBB Bikini Pro

“Even when I don’t have a lot of time, I can target my shoulders with a dumbbell circuit workout that hits all the deltoid muscles. The key is to keep up the intensity by avoiding breaks between exercises. I also use higher reps to increase lactic acid production. It gets my heart rate up, improving conditioning and endurance.”

Shoulder Sculpting Circuit:

Do three sets of the following, without any rest between exercises. Rest 30 seconds at the end of each set.

Arnold Press (15 reps)

Lateral Raise (15 reps)

Front Raise (15 reps)

Upright Row (15 reps)

Bentover Rear Deltoid Raise (15 reps)

Mountain Climber (30 reps)

Lacey Stone: Celebrity Trainer

“My favorite workout when I’m short on time is a HIIT boot camp/plyo routine I call ‘the Monster.’ It works every muscle so you maximize your time. Move from one exercise to the next without taking any time to recover, except at the end of the circuit.”

Monster HIIT Circuit

Do this workout three times through, going directly from one move to the next. Rest 30 to 60 seconds at the end of each circuit.