17 Exciting HIIT Workouts to Try When Your Routine Gets Boring

These 17 high-intensity interval training workouts will get you sweating in no time.

oksana-emblem thumbnail by
High-Intensity Interval Routines

Summer HIIT Special
Amp up your fat burn and blast calories with these 17 high-intensity interval workouts, perfect for your schedule no matter how little time or equipment you have at the ready!

IF YOU HAVE NO GYM ACCESS...

Can’t get to the gym? These equipment-free routines scorch calories using just your body weight so you can do them anywhere, anytime.

Perfect 10s

Time: 10 minutes

Expert: Gennifer Strobo, IFBB Figure Pro

IG: @gennid

“This workout gives a heart-rate boost and can be squeezed in even if you only have a few minutes.”

THE WORKOUT

Do each move for 30 seconds, resting 20 seconds between each one. Each cycle lasts 10 minutes.

 

  • Mountain climber
  • Burpee
  • Straight-leg Front Kick
  • Crossover Pushup
  • Narrow High Jump
  • Bicycle Crunch
  • Stepup
  • Plank
  • Skater Lunge
  • Good Morning (hands on head)
  • Sumo Squat
  • Crunch
Full-Body Boot Camp

Time: 15–30 minutes

Expert: Bedros Keuilian, founder and CEO of Fit Body Boot Camp

Twitter: @FBBCHQ

THE WORKOUT

Complete each move for 40 seconds, resting 10 seconds between each. Complete two to four rounds, resting one to two minutes between rounds.

1. Triceps Dip2. Bicycle Abs3. Dynamic Plank (Go from full plank to elbow plank, lowering one arm at a time, then back to full plank, alternating arms.)4. Mountain Climber5. High Knee6. Lateral Stepup (Face a stair on one side, step down and up with one leg; switch sides after 20 seconds.)7. Reverse Lunge

 

Body-Weight Fat Blaster

8 Minutes to a Gorgeous Upper Body
Time: 25 minutes

Expert: Jamie Botti, Trainer, Titan Fitness Studios, New York City

IG: @JamieBotti

THE WORKOUT

Perform each move for 45 seconds, resting for no more than 10 to 15 seconds between each move. Complete three rounds, taking one minute to recover after each round.

1. Squat Thruster
2. Pushup
3. Burpee with Jumping Jack
4. Alternating Lunge
5. Triceps Dip
6. Mountain Climber

STAIR CHALLENGE

Time: 15–20 minutes

Expert: Malia Frey, weight-loss expert

Twitter: @maliafrey

“This workout is perfect for when you’re stuck at the office or home. Stair sprints target glutes and hamstrings, cankle-crushing heel raises shape calves, and running down stairs on recovery helps you build stronger legs.”

ROUND 1

  • Sprint up stairs, taking single steps (30 sec.)
  • Pushup (10 reps)
  • Wall Squat (Hold for 15 sec.)
  • Mountain Climber (15 reps per side)
  • Jog down stairs (active recovery; 30 sec.)

ROUND 2

  • Run up stairs, two steps at a time (30 sec.)
  • Pushup (12 reps)
  • Mountain Climber (15 reps per side)
  • Wall Squat with Calf Raise (Hold for 15 sec. while lifting and lowering heels.)
  • Jog down stairs (active recovery; 30 sec.)

ROUND 3

  • Jump up stairs (Try jumping two steps at a time. 30 sec.)
  • Pushup (15 reps)
  • Mountain Climber (15 reps per side)
  • Wall Squat with Lifted Heels (Hold 15 sec.; keep heels off floor.)
  • Jog down stairs (active recovery; 30 sec.)

Repeat sequence two to three times.

EXPRESS HIIT

The 10 Best Chest Exercises of All Time
Time: 12 minutes

Expert: Ashley Kaltwasser, IFBB Bikini Pro, 3-time Olympia Champ, fitness model

IG: @ashleykfit

THE WORKOUT

Do each move for 50 seconds, resting for 10 seconds before moving to the next one. Repeat circuit three times.

  • Squat Jump
  • Pushup
  • Burpee
  • Weighted Crunch
IF YOU HAVE EQUIPMENT HANDY...

Phase Two of Our Competition Body Workout Plan

Up the intensity and variety by incorporating some favorite gym tools, from battle ropes and kettlebells to medicine balls and free weights.

BATTLE CHARGE

Time: 25–30 minutes

Expert: Julia Ladewski, C.S.C.S., strength and conditioning coach

IG: @julialadewski

“This workout kicks my butt every time. It targets many main muscle groups, including the shoulders, hips, hamstrings, chest, back and quads, while challenging the heart. If you really give maximal effort, it’s a tough one to finish!”

THE WORKOUT

Rest for 60 to 90 seconds after the circuit. Repeat six to eight times.

  • Battle Rope (15 sec.)
  • Kettlebell Swing (15 reps)
  • Renegade Pushup/Row (12 reps per side)
  • Prowler/Sled Push (20 yards down and back)

HIIT FROM HELL

Time: 25 minutes

Expert: Flex Cabral, Trooper Fitness, New York

IG: @trooperflex

“I really like this routine because it’s a good combination of power, strength, and endurance that challenges different energy systems in your body along with providing some agility and balance. It’s a quick and effective total-body metabolic workout.”

Circuit 1

Complete five rounds.

  • Power Split Lunge (30 sec. per leg)
  • Pullup (1 min.)
  • Kettlebell Single-hand Snatch (30 sec. per side)
  • Pseudo Planche Pushup (Keep hands below chest and push up off floor. The farther your hands are from your chest, the harder the move. 1 min.)

Circuit 2

Tabata Supersets: Do 20 sec. of work/10 sec. recovery; complete five rounds.

  • Battle-rope Quick Wave
  • Tuck Jump
KETTLEBELL QUICKIE

Time: 5 minutes

Expert: Lacee Lazoff, trainer, NYC

IG: @laceelazoff

THE WORKOUT

Use a kettlebell (ideally 12 kilograms or 20 pounds or heavier). Complete three rounds, taking 10 seconds to rest between moves and 20 seconds between rounds. Use the same kettlebell for all movements, with the option to increase weight for swings.

1. Kettlebell Deadlift to High Pull (40 sec.)
2. Kettlebell Swing (30 sec.)
3. Burpee (20 sec.)

WHOLE-BODY HIIT

Time: 45–50 minutes

Expert: Lacee Lazoff

This workout uses kettlebells, a rower, battle ropes, plus a TRX to keep you moving every minute.

WARMUP

(5 min.)

  • Do three rounds of the following: 10 walking squats,10 pushups, 10 plank shoulder taps
  • 500-meter row (Aim to finish between 2 and 2 1⁄2 min.)

Circuit 1

Do each move for 45 seconds, three rounds total, resting 20 seconds between rounds.

  • Battle Rope Squat with Waves
  • Row (Aim for 150 to 200 meters.)
  • Kettlebell Figure Eights (Weave the kettlebell between your legs.)

Circuit 2

Do each move for 30 seconds; do three rounds total, taking 20 seconds rest between rounds.

  • Kettlebell Swing
  • Goblet Squat
  • Body-weight Plyo Pushup

Circuit 3

Do each part of the superset for 45 seconds; repeat each sequence twice before moving on to the next.

  • Battle Rope Diagonal Pull (Holding ends of rope with thumbs up and elbows close to body, move rope side to side, reaching for opposite hip in a chopping motion as quickly as possible.)/ Row 150 to 200m
  • Kettlebell Forward Lunge/Bentover Switch Row (Begin with kettlebell on floor between feet; hinge forward from hips; bend knees and pick up the bell, rowing it to side with one hand; switch sides; repeat.)
  • TRX Atomic Pushup (Begin in full plank with feet in TRX straps; pike hips toward ceiling, then lower back to full plank and do a pushup.)/Side Plank Hold

Circuit 4

Do these Tabata-style: 20-second intervals, 10 seconds rest; eight rounds, with maximum effort during work intervals

  • Jump Squat
  • Forward/Reverse Bear Crawl (3 forward, 3 backward)
GREAT GLUTES

Woman In A Gym Doing A Back Squat
Time: 15 minutes

Expert: Reggie Chambers, trainer

TWITTER: @reggiefitness

THE WORKOUT

Do the following moves for 30 seconds each, resting 10 to 15 seconds after each exercise. Do two rounds.

  • Deep Barbell Back Squat (Alt: Dumbbell Squat)
  • Jump Squat (no weights)
  • Stepup on a plyo box (Hold weights.)
  • Glute Bridge (with barbell across pelvis)
  • Glute Kickback (with dumbbell behind knee)
  • Push Walk on treadmill for 1 min. (Keep motor off, and move the belt by digging into your heels and stepping forward.)

CRAZY 8'S

5 Must-Do Exercises for Summer’s Sexiest Shirts
Time: 45 minutes

Expert: Paige Hathaway, fitness and lifestyle expert

IG: @paigehathaway

THE WORKOUT

Complete eight rounds of each of the following eight exercises as quickly as possible. See how fast it can take you to get through the whole workout!

 

1. Pullup (8 reps)2. Wide-stance Squat Jump with weighted medicine ball (8 reps)3. Bench Dip (8 reps)4. Lateral Bench Jumpover (8 reps)5. Squat Thrust with Pushup on Bosu (8 reps)6. Stepup (8 reps per leg)7. Diamond Jump (Begin in squat position, arms crossed. Jump up, bringing hands and toes together. 8 reps)8. Mountain Climber with hands on Bosu (8 reps)

HAVING A BALL

8 Fresh Ways To Lean Out This Spring

Time: 35–40 minutes

Expert: Yami Mufdi, trainer and fitness model

IG: @yamimufdi

“All you need for this workout are two kettlebells and a Dynamax (soft) medicine ball. It’s a surefire way to get your heart pumping and burn fat while targeting the main muscle groups.”

THE WORKOUT

Do eight rounds of the following exercises:

  • Double Kettlebell Swing (35 sec. on/25 sec. off)
  • Double Kettlebell Clean (35 sec. on/25 sec. off)
  • Double Kettlebell Thruster (35 sec. on/25 sec. off)
  • Dynamax Medicine Ball Slam (35 sec. on/25 sec. off)
FIGURE FOURS

Rope Burn
Time: 16 minutes

Expert: Latorya Watts, 2015 Olympia Figure Champion

IG: @latoryawatts

THE WORKOUT

Do these four battle-rope exercises in the order given for 30 seconds each, then resting 30 seconds between each move; complete the circuit four times.

  • Rope Slam with Jump Squat
  • Alternating Rope Wave with Side Lunge
  • Rope Circle
  • Alternating Rope Wave from kneeling to standing
AMRAP ALERT

Summer HIIT Special

Time: 20 minutes

Expert: Julia Avery, instructor, The Fhitting Room, New York City

IG: @juliavery

The first exercise of each set is a kettlebell movement, followed by a body-weight move.

Complete as many rounds as possible (AMRAP) for each five-minute round.

ROUND 1

  • Double Kettlebell Front Squat (10 reps)
  • Situp (10 reps)
  • Continue for 5 minutes; rest 2 minutes.

ROUND 2

  • KB Push Press (Use two kettlebells; clean weights to rack position; dip down a few inches and use momentum from legs to press bells above head. 10 reps)
  • Jumping lunge

Continue for 5 minutes; rest 2 minutes.

ROUND 3

  • KB Thruster (use two kettlebells; clean weights to rack position. Squat as deeply as possible. As you stand up, press kettlebells over head. Do 10 reps.)
  • Burpee (10 reps)

IF YOU HAVE ACCESS TO CARDIO EQUIPMENT...

Cardio machines can help increase the calorie burn and keep your heart rate elevated. HIIT workouts help keep them from getting boring!

ROWING LADDER

HIIT Workouts to Try When Your Routine Gets Boring
TIME: 10 minutes

Expert: Arielle Childs, coach, Row House, New York City

IG: @arielle.louise

THE WORKOUT

Try to keep up a rate of 26 spm (strokes per minute, which is displayed on the rowing-machine console). Add one power stroke at the top of each minute interval. Recover between the last of your power strokes until the beginning of the next minute.

 

  • Minute 1: 10 hard strokes (which should take about 25 sec.). Keep moving at a moderate pace until you reach the second minute.
  • Minute 2: 11 hard strokes (25 to 27 sec.). Keep a moderate pace until you reach the third minute.
  • Minute 3: 12 hard strokes (27 to 29 sec.). Keep a moderate pace until you reach the four-minute mark.

Continue this ladder until you reach 18 hard strokes.

TREADMILL SPRINTS

Fat-Burn-Efficient Treadmill Workouts

TIME: 15–20 minutes

Expert: Jenn Ventriglia, UFC Gym coach, MMA fighter

IG: @justjennnn

“These sprints are designed to help build explosive cardio as well as burn fat for weight loss. As an active competitive fighter, I can attest how effective these sprint cycles are!”

Vary your treadmill speeds from a walk (about 3 mph) to a jog (6 to 6.5 mph) to a sprint (8 to 10 mph). Increase by .5 mph for each set.

SPRINT SERIES 1

  • Walk (1-2 min.) Jog (1 min.)
  • Sprint (10 sec.), then lower back to jog (30 sec.)
  • Repeat sprint/jog interval Walk (1 min.)
  • Do two sets.

SPRINT SERIES 2

Repeat the format as above, increasing to a 20-second sprint at .5 mph faster; reduce jog to 20 seconds.

  • Do three to five sets.

SPRINT SERIES 3

This is a challenge series for more advanced exercisers. Repeat as above, increasing to a 30-second sprint at .5 mph faster; jog for 30 seconds to recover.

  • Do three sets.
AFTERBURN SERIES

High-Intensity Finishers Will Amp Up Your Workout

Time: 20 minutes each

Expert: Lena Marti, personal trainer, Orangetheory fitness coach

IG, TWITTER: @coachleenyc

“The following three workouts are all effective ways to get your heart rate into the afterburn zone, which can help you burn more calories up to 36 hours post exercise.”

WORKOUT 1

Treadmill and Rower Warm up for a few minutes on either machine, then do six to eight rounds of the following:

 

  • Treadmill Sprint (max effort; 1 min.)
  • 100-meter sprint row (Go for highest wattage possible.)

 

WORKOUT 2

Battle Rope /Medicine Ball Do 10 rounds of the following:

 

  • Alternating Ropes (1 min.)
  • Lateral Ball Slam (1 min.)

 

WORKOUT 3

Jump Rope/ Jump Squat

Complete as many rounds as possible for 20 minutes.

  • Count 100 Jumps
  • 10 Star Jump Squats

