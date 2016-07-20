17 Exciting HIIT Workouts to Try When Your Routine Gets Boring

per bernal
Time: 45–50 minutes
Expert: Lacee Lazoff
This workout uses kettlebells, a rower, battle ropes, plus a TRX to keep you moving every minute.
WARMUP
(5 min.)
- Do three rounds of the following: 10 walking squats,10 pushups, 10 plank shoulder taps
- 500-meter row (Aim to finish between 2 and 2 1⁄2 min.)
Circuit 1
Do each move for 45 seconds, three rounds total, resting 20 seconds between rounds.
- Battle Rope Squat with Waves
- Row (Aim for 150 to 200 meters.)
- Kettlebell Figure Eights (Weave the kettlebell between your legs.)
Circuit 2
Do each move for 30 seconds; do three rounds total, taking 20 seconds rest between rounds.
- Kettlebell Swing
- Goblet Squat
- Body-weight Plyo Pushup
Circuit 3
Do each part of the superset for 45 seconds; repeat each sequence twice before moving on to the next.
- Battle Rope Diagonal Pull (Holding ends of rope with thumbs up and elbows close to body, move rope side to side, reaching for opposite hip in a chopping motion as quickly as possible.)/ Row 150 to 200m
- Kettlebell Forward Lunge/Bentover Switch Row (Begin with kettlebell on floor between feet; hinge forward from hips; bend knees and pick up the bell, rowing it to side with one hand; switch sides; repeat.)
- TRX Atomic Pushup (Begin in full plank with feet in TRX straps; pike hips toward ceiling, then lower back to full plank and do a pushup.)/Side Plank Hold
Circuit 4
Do these Tabata-style: 20-second intervals, 10 seconds rest; eight rounds, with maximum effort during work intervals
- Jump Squat
- Forward/Reverse Bear Crawl (3 forward, 3 backward)