19 Cardio Workouts to Beat Boredom

Top trainers share their workouts that will keep you challenged and motivated.

PYRAMID RIDE

MACHINE: Bike

TIME: 18 minutes

TRAINER: Meka Gibson, C.S.C.S., Miami 

“The key to this workout is to keep increasing resistance on the bike while maintaining your speed. Try not to let your RPMs slip even as you build intensity.”

  • TIME: 1 min   RPM: 70-80    LEVEL: 5 (about 60% of max heart rate)
  • TIME: 1 min   RPM: 80-85    LEVEL: 6
  • TIME: 1 min   RPM: 80-85    LEVEL: 7
  • TIME: 1 min   RPM: 80-85    LEVEL: 8
  • TIME: 1 min   RPM: 80-85    LEVEL: 9
  • TIME: 1 min   RPM: 80-85    LEVEL: 10
  • TIME: 1 min   RPM: 80-85    LEVEL: 9
  • TIME: 1 min   RPM: 80-85    LEVEL: 8
  • TIME: 1 min   RPM: 80-85    LEVEL: 7
  • TIME: 1 min   RPM: 80-85    LEVEL: 6
  • TIME: 1 min   RPM: 80-85    LEVEL: 5
  • TIME: 1 min   RPM: 80-85    LEVEL: 4
  • TIME: 2 min   RPM: 80-85    LEVEL: 3

 

MUSCLES AND MEDITATION

Kick Butt Cardio Routines

MACHINE: Bike

TIME: About 30 minutes

TRAINER: Holly Rilinger

“This routine combines  a meditation, intervals, and strength moves for a complete body and mind workout. Start with the meditation to bring more awareness and intensity to the exercise sequences, and let go of any stressor tension you have.”

SEATED MEDITATION (5 MIN.)

Sit upright, legs crossed and hands resting on your knees. Close your eyes and start to turn your attention to your breath. Thoughts will come and go; try to let them go as soon as you realize you are thinking. Let your day go as you focus on your inhale and your exhale.

ON THE BIKE

  • Warm up at a  moderate pace (5 min.)
  • Seated sprint (low resistance) (30 sec.)
  • Recover at moderate pace (1 min.) 
  • Seated hill climb, high resistance (30 sec.) 
  • Recover at moderate pace (1 min.) 
  • Standing hill climb, high resistance (30 sec.)
  • Recover at moderate pace (1 min.)

OFF THE BIKE

  • Squats (30 sec.)
  • Rest (30 sec.)
  • Pushups (30 sec.)
  • Rest (30 sec.)

Repeat on/off bike sequence 3 times. Finish with stretch and seated meditation (5 min.).

HIIT CHALLENGE

Workout in the image above

MACHINE: Treadmill 

TIME: About 20 minutes.

TRAINER: Rachel Robinson, Barry's Bootcamp, Miami 

“This workout progresses in difficulty, bringing in high-intensity intervals to maximize effectiveness. It also incorporates some leg-sculpting moves, including the outer and inner thighs, which aren’t usually engaged on the treadmill.” The speeds here are just guidelines; adjust accordingly based on your ability.

Change it up cardio

Workout in the image above

TIME: 30 minutes 

TRAINER: Gina Lombardi, N.S.C.A.-C.P.T., Author, Deadline Fitness 

“This is one of my go-to boredom-busting cardio workouts that’s perfect for when you’re at the gym with lots of different equipment at hand. You’ll work different muscles by using diverse movement patterns on the various machines. Plus, constantly switching it up keeps things interesting!” 

BURN AND TONE

MACHINE: Treadmill 

TIME: 20 minutes 

TRAINER: S.J. McShane 

“Warm up, then do as many rounds as possible in 15 minutes of these HIIT treadmill sequences, which mix in sprints with body-weight exercises.”

  • TIME: 5 min. PACE: Warmup, walking or jogging on treadmill
  • TIME: 30 sec. PACE: Sprint
  • Get off treadmill and do the following strength moves:
    • 10 Pushups 
    • 15 Squats ot Jump Lunges 
    • 20 Triceps Dips off treadmill deck
  • TIME: 1 min. PACE: Walking lunges on treadmill, slow pace

Repeat everything but warmup for 15 min.

TREADMILL TONE-UP

Try Jennifer Blackburn&#039;s Fat-Burning Interval Training Workout

MACHINE: Treadmill 

TIME: About 30 minutes 

TRAINER: Jacqueline Kasen, Anatomy at 1220, Miami Beach, FL 

“Before you hop on the treadmill, use a roller to release any tight spots, and do a dynamic warmup, such as high knees, butt kicks, and leg swings. Stay at base pace longer to recover if necessary, and adjust according to your ability.”

  • TIME: 5 min.  INCLINE: 1% PACE: Brisk walk, progressing to light jog
  • TIME: 1 min. INCLINE: 5% PACE: Slow speed slightly
  • TIME: 6 min. INCLINE: 5% PACE: Turn sideways, holding handlebars; side steps into squats. Alternate sides every minute for 3 rounds total.
  • TIME: 3 min. INCLINE: 1% PACE: Recover with brisk walk or light jog
  • TIME: 3 min. INCLINE: 10% PACE: Straddle treadmill, increasing speed to 9–11 mph. Holding handlebars and keeping left foot planted on side of treadmill, pedal right foot on deck, as if pushing off skateboard for 30 sec. Switch sides and repeat; do 3 rounds per side.
  • TIME: 3 min. INCLINE: 1% PACE: Recover with brisk walk or light jog
  • TIME: 3 min. INCLINE: 1% PACE: Slow treadmill to 2–5 mph; straddle deck. Get into a plank position with hands on sides and feet on moving belt. Do mountain climbers for 30 sec. Stand up and straddle treadmill to recover. Complete 2 sets.
  • TIME: 5 min. INCLINE: 1% PACE: Cool down with brisk walk or light jog
DOUBLE TROUBLE

MACHINE: Treadmill 

TIME: Varies

TRAINER: Darlene Rosa, Pier Trainer at The Sports Center at Chelsea Piers, New York 

“Pick the treadmill workout that matches your mood or goal—a longer run for endurance, hill sprints for power. Use your rate of perceived exertion (RPE) for intensity. Finish with the strength moves.”

Workout 1: Building Stamina

  • TIME: 5-10 min. PACE: Warmup jog at comfortable pace
  • TIME: 3 min. PACE: Run at hard but manageable pace (RPE 8 out of 10)
  • TIME: 2 min. PACE: Recover at conversational pace (RPE 4–5 out of 10)
  • TIME: 3 min. PACE: Run at hard but manageable pace (RPE 8.5 out of 10)
  • TIME: 2 min. PACE: Recover at conversational pace (RPE 4–5 out of 10)
  • TIME: 3 min. PACE: Run at hard but manageable pace (RPE 9 out of 10)
  • TIME: 2 min. PACE: Recover at conversational pace (RPE 4–5 out of 10)
  • TIME: 3 min. PACE: Run at hard but manageable pace (RPE 8 out of 10)
  • TIME: 3 min. PACE: Recover at conversational pace (RPE 4–5 out of 10)

Workout 2: Hill Power

  • TIME: 5-7 min. INCLINE: 0% PACE: Warm up at comfortable pace
  • TIME: 10-30 sec. INCLINE: 4-7% PACE: Run fast
  • TIME: 1–2 min. INCLINE: 1% PACE: Walk or jog for recovery
  • TIME: 10-30 sec. INCLINE: 4-7% PACE: Run fast
  • TIME: 1–2 min. INCLINE: 1% PACE: Walk or jog for recovery
  • TIME: 10-30 sec. INCLINE: 4-7% PACE: Run fast
  • TIME: 1–2 min. INCLINE: 1% PACE: Walk or jog for recovery
  • TIME: 10-30 sec. INCLINE: 4-7% PACE: Run fast
  • TIME: 1–2 min. INCLINE: 1% PACE: Walk or jog for recovery

Workout 3: Strength Moves

Do this series 1–3 times through

  • Explosive Squat Jumps (5 reps)
  • Reverse Lunges To Knee Drive  (10 reps per leg)
  • Lateral Lunges (10 reps per leg) 
  • Single-Leg Bridges (5 reps; hold each repeat the top for 3 sec.) 
  • Deadbug Hold (20 sec.)
The Sweaty 10-10-10

treadmill run

MACHINE: Treadmill 

TIME: 30 minutes 

TRAINER: Lena Marti, Trainer, Coach Lee Fitness, New York 

“Do this workout to a playlist with kick-ass songs to pump you up when you need it.” 

  • TIME: 10 min. PACE: Power Climb:
    •  3.5–4.5 mph 13–15% incline, 1 min.
    • Recover 6–8% incline; 30 sec. Repeat 6 times.
    • Reduce incline to 1% and walk or jog for final minute. 
  • TIME: 10 min. PACE: Sprint:
    • 45 sec. as fast as possible 
    • 45 sec. recovery, 1% incline 
  • TIME: 10 min. PACE: Hill Builds: 
    • 45 sec. jog or run, 3% incline
    • 45 sec. jog or run, 5 % incline
    • 30 sec. jog or run, 7% incline
    • Final 1 min. recovery, 1% incline 

ON AND OFF

7 Things To Expect On Your Fat-Loss Journey

MACHINE: Rower

TIME: About 18 minutes

TRAINER: Simon Lawson, Instructor at the Fhitting Room, New York 

“This interval-based rowing workout intersperses rowing for a designated distance followed by six different off-the-machine exercises to keep your heart rate elevated while strengthening muscles.” 

  • Row 500 meters 
  • 10 Squat Thrusts 
  • 20 Mountain Climbers 
  • 30 Bicycle Crunches 
  • Row 400 meters 
  • 30 Skaters 
  • 20 Shoulder Taps 
  • 10 Burpees
  • Row 300 meters 
  • 10 Squat Thrusts 
  • 20 Mountain Climbers 
  • 30 Bicycle Crunches 
  • Row 200 meters
  • 30 Skaters
  • 20 Shoulder Taps 
  • 10 Burpees 

UP THE LADDER

MACHINE: Rower 

TIME: 14 minutes 

TRAINER: Molly Galbraith, C.S.C.S., Co-founder, Girls Gone Strong 

“This rowing ladder is a great finisher after a lower-body workout or as a stand-alone routine when you’re short on time.” 

  • TIME: 3 min. PACE: Warmup (light rowing) 
  • TIME: 10 sec./50 sec. PACE: Hard/moderate 
  • TIME: 20 sec./40 sec. PACE: Hard/moderate 
  • TIME: 30 sec./30 sec. PACE: Hard/moderate 
  • TIME: 40 sec./20 sec. PACE: Hard/moderate 
  • TIME: 10 sec./50 sec. PACE: Hard/moderate 
  • TIME: 20 sec./40 sec. PACE: Hard/moderate 
  • TIME: 30 sec./30 sec. PACE: Hard/moderate 
  • TIME: 40 sec./20 sec. PACE: Hard/moderate 
  • TIME: 3 min. PACE: Cooldown

TABATA TRAINING

MACHINE: Elliptical 

TIME: 20 minutes

TRAINER: S.J. McShane 

“You can do Tabata workouts, which alternate 20 seconds of intensity with 10 seconds of recovery, with almost any type of equipment. But the elliptical is a nice option because you can recover fairly easily without having to change position.” 

  • WARMUP (5 min.) Moderate intensity  
  • SPRINT (20 sec.) All-out intensity 
  • RECOVER (10 sec.) Moving very slowly to catch your breath 
  • REPEAT All but warmup for 4 min., rest 1 min., and repeat twice more 
Reader's Choice

5 Best Natural Supplements to Beat the Winter Blues

MACHINE: Cardio machine of your choice 

TIME: 50 minutes 

TRAINER: Raquel Ribacoff, group fitness manager, Equinox Fitness, Woodbury, NY  

“You can do this challenging VO2 Max pyramid workout on any piece of cardio equipment, whether that’s the treadmill, stationary bike, elliptical, stairclimber, or my favorite, the erg. Try to be competitive with your own times.” 

  • TIME: 10 min.  PACE: Warmup
  • TIME: 1 min.  PACE: Hard (maximum effort; intensity 9 or 10 of 10) 
  • TIME: 1:30 min. PACE: Easy (recover; intensity 4 or 5 out of 10) 
  • TIME: 2 min.  PACE: Hard 
  • TIME: 1:30 min. PACE: Easy 
  • TIME: 3 min. PACE: Hard 
  • TIME: 1:30 min.  PACE: Easy 
  • TIME: 4 min.  PACE: Hard 
  • TIME:1:30 min. PACE: Easy 
  • TIME: 5 min. PACE: Hard 
  • TIME: 1:30 min. PACE: Easy 
  • TIME: 4 min. PACE: Hard 
  • TIME: 1:30 min. PACE: Easy 
  • TIME: 3 min. PACE: Hard 
  • TIME: 1:30 min. PACE: Easy 
  • TIME: 3 min. PACE: Hard 
  • TIME: 1:30 min. PACE: Easy 
  • TIME: 1 min. PACE: Hard 
  • TIME: 1:30 min. PACE: Easy 

*Start at a slow and steady stroke rate for 2 min., then increase it every 2 min. to 22, 24, 26, 28, and 30. Focus on form, including drive, recovery, and range. 

STAIRCLIMBS

TIME: 15–45 minutes

TRAINER: S.J. McShane

“You can do this workout indoors on a flight of stairs or outside on stadium bleachers. Either way, you’ll boost your heart rate and sculpt your muscles—especially your legs and butt. Do this circuit 3–5 times through.” 

  • Warm up with a power walk or light jog(5 min.)
  • Run to top of stairs, 80–100% max
  • At top of stairs, do 10–15 pushups 
  • Jog down stairs
  • Frop-hop up stairs, do 10–15 pushups
  • Jog down stairs, and do 5-10 pushups 
  • Lunge up stairs, try to skip every other step 
  • At top of stairs, do 10–20 jump lunges 
  • Jog down stairs 

FULL-BODY CARDIO CIRCUIT

Build Muscle and Burn Fat in 30 Days

TIME: 20–30 minutes 

TRAINER: Molly Galbraith, C.S.C.S., Co-founder, Girls Gone Strong

“Often, when people think of cardio workouts, they think of slogging away on the treadmill or elliptical for hours as a time. What many people don’t realize is that they can get a great cardio workout at home with just their body weight and a set of stairs.” 

Rest 15–30 sec. between exercises and 60–90 sec. between rounds. Repeat for 4–6 total rounds. 

  • Body-weight squat (15 reps)
  • Forward or backward bear crawl (5 yards; 5 reps)
  • Reverse Lunge (10 reps per leg)
  • Pushup (10 reps)
  • Flight of stairs (2 times) 
NONSTOP ACTION

Burn More Calories Jumping Rope

TIME: 20–25 minutes 

TRAINER: Julie Lohre, trainer and IFBB Fitness Pro 

“Start by warming up with 100 jumping jacks, then stretch. Keep moving throughout each circuit, resting 1 min. at the end of each. Finish with a 500m row or 100 jumps with a rope. The pace will keep you constantly moving and sweating as you torch calories while you strengthen your whole body.” 

Circuit 1

  • Mountain Climbers (50 reps)
  • Lying Leg Raises  (25 reps)
  • Hollow Body Hold (30 sec.)
  • Air Squats (50 reps)
  • Plank Hand to Elbows (20 reps)
  • Rest 1 min., then repeat

Circuit 2

  • Hand-to-Foot Ball Passes (20 reps)
  • Jump Rope (1 min.)
  • Plank Hold (1 min.)
  • Bench Step/Jump-Ups (no weight; 20 reps) 
  • Upward Hip Thrusts  (25 reps)
  • Rest 1 min., then repeat 
HIIT CIRCUITS

5 Popular Kettlebell Mistakes

TIME: About 30 minutes 

TRAINER: Simon Lawson, instructor at the Fhitting Room, New York  

“Complete each group of exercises for a total of 4 rounds without rest before moving on to the next cluster. After completing the 4 rounds, try to take no more than 1 min. of rest between each grouping of exercises in an effort to keep your heart rate elevated.” 

4 ROUNDS

  • Butt Kicks (30 sec.)
  • Kettlebell Swings (45 sec.)
  • Cross-Body Knees on the Left (30 sec.)
  • Cross-Body Knees on the Right (30 sec.) 

4 ROUNDS

  • Jump Squats (30 sec.)
  • Kettlebell Push Press (45 sec.) 
  • Front Kicks, Left Leg (30 sec.)
  • Front Kicks, Right Leg (30 sec.) 

4 ROUNDS

  • Jumping Lunges (30 sec.)
  • Kettlebell Sumo Deadlift High Pulls (45 sec.)
  • Side Kicks, Left Leg (30 sec.)
  • Side Kicks, Right Leg (30 sec.) 

4 ROUNDS

  • Quick Feet (30 sec.)
  • Kettlebell Thrusters (45 sec.)
  • Lateral Lunge to Front Kick, Left Leg (30 sec.)
  • Lateral Lunge to Front Kick, Right Leg (30 sec.) 

 

EXTENDED CLIMB

MACHINE: Stairmaster 

TIME: 45 minutes 

TRAINER: Latorya Watts, 2x IFBB Olympia Figure Champ 

“This is a heart-pumping, booty-building workout and is one of my favorite cardio routines that I use to get ready for a competition. Use a StepMill; the rotating stairs present a great challenge!” 

  • TIME: 2 min. LEVEL: 4-5 PACE: Warmup
  • TIME: 1 min. LEVEL: 8  PACE: Skip every other step 
  • TIME: 1 min.  LEVEL: 4 PACE: Single step recovery
    • ​repeat 1 minute intervals 4 times
  • TIME: 1 min. LEVEL: 10 PACE: Boost speed/resistance (high intensity)
  • TIME: 2 min LEVEL: 5 PACE: Single step/recovery 
    • ​repeat 4 times
  • TIME: 20 sec.  LEVEL: 15+ PACE: Sprint 
  • TIME: 40 sec. LEVEL: 5 PACE: Single Step/recovery 
    • ​repeat 8 times 
  • TIME: 40 sec. LEVEL: 2 PACE: Wide jump squat (on the machine; as the step rotates downward, lightly jump both feet into a wide squat onto next step) 
  • TIME: 20 sec. LEVEL: 2 PACE: Narrow jump squat (from above position, on the machine; lightly jump feet together into a squat as step rotates) 
    • ​Repeat 4 times
  • TIME: 1 min. LEVEL: 4 PACE: Side steps, leading with left leg 
  • TIME: 1 min. LEVEL: 4 PACE: Side steps, leading with right leg 
    • ​Repeat 4 times 
  • TIME: 2 min.  LEVEL: 4 PACE: Reverse climb (hold handles)
  • TIME: 5 min. LEVEL: 4 PACE: Cooldown

 

BUTT BUSTER

MACHINE: Stairmaster

TIME: 25 minutes

TRAINER: Julie Lohre, Trainer and IFBB Fitness Pro 

“Few pieces of cardio equipment are better suited to target the glutes than the stepper. This routine blasts calories, while helping you tighten and define your assets in a way that guarantees no boredom!” 

  • TIME: Minute 1-3 PACE: Warmup, steady pace 
  • TIME: Minute 4 PACE: Increase by 2–3 levels, faster pace 
  • TIME: Minute 5 PACE: Get off stepper and do 50 weighted hip raises (weight plate on hips) 
  • TIME: Minute 6-9 PACE: Get back on stepper, moderate pace; use full range of motion through each step 
  • TIME: Minute 10 PACE: Increase by 2–3 levels, faster pace 
  • TIME: Minute 11 PACE: Get off stepper and do 25 kickbacks per leg 
  • TIME: Minute 12-14 PACE: Get back on stepper, at slightly slower pace. Focus on squeezing glutes with each step up, exaggerate length of each step; go through full range of motion. 
  • TIME: Minute 15-16 PACE: Increase by 2–3 levels, faster pace; keep each step shallow and fast 
  • TIME: Minute 17 PACE: Get off stepper; do a 1-min. plank hold 
  • TIME: Minute 18-21 PACE: Get back on stepper, moderate pace; keep abs tight, focus on breath 
  • TIME: Minute 22 PACE: Sprint: go as fast as you can for 1 min. while using a full range of motion 
  • TIME: Minute 23-25 PACE: Moderate to slow pace, recovery 

DEADLY STAIRS

MACHINE: Stairmaster 

TIME: 15 minutes

TRAINER: Lena Marti, Trainer, Coach Lee Fitness, New York 

“This two-part workout includes intervals that vary by time and step count, so you stay engaged the entire time.” 

  • TIME: 20 sec. LEVEL: 14-19
  • TIME: 30 sec. LEVEL: 4-7*
    • Repeat sequence for a total of 15 minutes
  • TIME: 15 min. COUNT YOUR STEPS: Next, take 20 steps at level 14–19, then take 30 steps at level 4–7 (recovery). Repeat for a total of 15 min. 

 

