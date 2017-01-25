19 Cardio Workouts to Beat Boredom

MACHINE: Bike

TIME: About 30 minutes

TRAINER: Holly Rilinger

“This routine combines a meditation, intervals, and strength moves for a complete body and mind workout. Start with the meditation to bring more awareness and intensity to the exercise sequences, and let go of any stressor tension you have.”

SEATED MEDITATION (5 MIN.)

Sit upright, legs crossed and hands resting on your knees. Close your eyes and start to turn your attention to your breath. Thoughts will come and go; try to let them go as soon as you realize you are thinking. Let your day go as you focus on your inhale and your exhale.

ON THE BIKE

Warm up at a moderate pace (5 min.)

Seated sprint (low resistance) (30 sec.)

Recover at moderate pace (1 min.)

Seated hill climb, high resistance (30 sec.)

Recover at moderate pace (1 min.)

Standing hill climb, high resistance (30 sec.)

Recover at moderate pace (1 min.)

OFF THE BIKE

Squats (30 sec.)

Rest (30 sec.)

Pushups (30 sec.)

Rest (30 sec.)

Repeat on/off bike sequence 3 times. Finish with stretch and seated meditation (5 min.).

