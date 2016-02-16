20-Minute Fat Blaster

Squeeze in this fast and furious fat blaster, designed to work every major muscle while burning mega calories. "Every move here is explosive -- you're working different muscle groups in a variety of directions for optimum conditioning," explains New York-based trainer Holly Rilinger. Do each move for 30 seconds, resting as little as possible (up to 10 seconds) between each one. "Because you're rotating between lower body, upper body, and core moves you're already getting rest, so you can keep downtime to a minimum," adds Rilinger. Complete as many rounds as you can for 20 minutes. Team MuscleMeds and fitness model Muri Rodrigues shows us how it's done.

