30-Minute Fat-Torching Circuit

Nothing says confidence like a lean, sculpted upper body. From gorgeous delts to shapely biceps and back muscles, your top half is just as important as the bottom is when it comes to achieving a well-rounded physique. "The goal of this upper-body circuit is to use enough resistance to stimulate an increase in muscle and strength while keeping the intensity high enough to burn fat," says IFBB figure pro Robynn Europe, a personal training manager at New York Health & Racquet Club in New York, who designed the routine. Doing the moves will challenge both your upper body and core while keeping your heart rate elevated. Do eight reps of each exercise in the circuit, taking minimal rest between moves. Complete the circuit three times. Remember to choose a weight that's heavy enough for you to maintain proper form while reaching fatigue by the end of the final reps. Then step forward and flex -- even if it's just for fun.

Demonstrated by IFBB Fitness Pro Bethany Wagner