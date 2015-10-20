30 Plank Variations for Six-Pack Abs

Per Bernal

Very few core workouts are complete without adding at least one or two plank variations into the routine. If you’re like most exercisers, you’ve already done your fair share of this foundational movement. “Planks offer a safe, challenging, and effective way to train both the core and many other muscles, including the shoulders, pectorals, biceps, triceps, glutes, quads, hamstrings, and more,” says Jennifer DeCurtins, a personal trainer, CrossFit coach, and yoga teacher based in Charlotte, NC. To make the plank even better, add in movement, balancing elements, and weights. “In my mind, a plank is anything that includes a straight line from your shoulders to your knees,” says DeCurtins, who put together 101 of her favorite variations of the move in her new book, Ultimate Plank Fitness. “Beyond that, you can think out of the box, since any time you're holding a front, side, or reverse position you are working the core.”

We borrowed our favorite moves from DeCurtins to create a Hers 30-Day Plank Challenge. Do a different plank each day for the next month and you’ll not only notice a difference in how you move, but also amplify the rest of your routine—and you'll never be at a loss for a full-body workout again. We suggest doing the planks in our series for one minute, but you can make it shorter or longer depending on your fitness level and experience.

Model: Melissa Le Man, WBFF Fitness Pro