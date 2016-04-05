The 5 Best Exercises for Women

Stepping into a gym can be intimidating when you’re not sure where to start. It can seem even more daunting when you want to incorporate strength training and the weights sections of your gym are crowded with muscley guys who are grunting and throwing dumbbells on the ground. But building muscle has many healthy benefits, including helping you burn more fat and calories at rest, making you stronger for everyday activities, and possibly even preserving brain health. Here, certified personal trainer Yami Mufdi shares the five best exercises for women. Incorporate them into your fitness routine and start seeing results in a few weeks!

This article is courtesy of trainer Yami Mufdi of PrettyFit. Check out their sites for more recipes, nutrition and fitness tips, and to learn about their fitness products for women.