The 5 Best Exercises for Women

Warning! You will get stares from people with this movement. However, once you get over the embarrassment and begin to see the difference this movement makes in your body, you will love it.
By performing the weighted hip thrusts, your glutes will become stronger, and you will see major improvements in your other lifts.
You see, hip thrusts target the glutes in a completely different way than a squat or deadlift. In those movements, the glutes are used to help the lift whereas in a hip thrust the glutes are isolated.
The benefits of isolating the glutes are not only to strengthen them. Glute activation will help your other lifts and of course, round out that booty.