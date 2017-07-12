Dynamic stretches and strength moves can help keep the supporting shoulder muscles in balance. Arm circles and rotations should be an important part of anyone’s routine. “Shoulders thrive on movement, so it’s important to take them through unloaded ranges of motion,” says Johnny Cooke. Do the following circuit three times before starting the rest of your workout.
Workouts
5-Exercise Shoulder-Strengthening Circuit to Prevent Injury
A collection of dynamic stretches to boost your range of motion.
Exercise 1Hang Clean You'll need: Barbell How to
1 sets
1 reps
30 sec.- 60 sec. rest
Maintain the hang clean position.
Exercise 2Arm Circles You'll need: No Equipment How to
1 sets
10 reps
-- rest
Do 10 wide arm circles, forward and back.
Exercise 3Shoulder Circles You'll need: No Equipment How to
1 sets
10 reps
-- rest
Lift both arms up to shoulder height, palms down. Rotate thumbs toward sky, then back to palms facing floor, and lower arms. Repeat 10 times.
Exercise 4Plank
1 sets
Hold 30 sec.- 60 sec. reps
-- rest
Begin in full pushup position, wrists and shoulders stacked. Keeping core engaged, push floor away from you.
Exercise 5General Side Plank You'll need: No Equipment How to
1 sets
30 sec reps
-- rest
Lie on right side, legs and hips stacked, hand on floor directly below shoulder. Lift hips, forming a straight line from head to heel; hold 30 sec. Lower and repeat on opposite side.