5 Fat-Blasting Routines

TRAINER: Cooper Mann, Equinox Fitness, New York

WHY THIS WORKOUT: “Swimming taxes your energy systems without the same breakdown as high-impact activities like running. And you don’t have to swim thousands of mind-numbing yards to get a good workout. During short sprints you mostly burn sugar, but the recovery time allows for more fat burn while increasing speed and efficiency. Even just swimming hard the length of the pool can leave you breathless. Adding in drills helps increase your speed by improving your technique.”

HOW IT WORKS: Since most people are the most comfortable with basic freestyle, use that as your main stroke. If you can, mix in other strokes (back, breast, butterfly) where indicated. Try to keep your speeds consistent or faster during the intervals.

TIME: About 30 to 40 minutes (total 1,650 yards)

DISTANCE: 100-200 yards WORKOUT: Warmup, easy

100-200 yards Warmup, easy DISTANCE: 8 x 50 yards WORKOUT: Hard effort. Rest 20–30 sec. between each interval.

8 x 50 yards Hard effort. Rest 20–30 sec. between each interval. DISTANCE: 100 yards WORKOUT: Easy (try to use a different stroke).

100 yards Easy (try to use a different stroke). DISTANCE: 12 x 25 yards WORKOUT: Sprint. Rest 15–20 sec. between each interval.

12 x 25 yards Sprint. Rest 15–20 sec. between each interval. DISTANCE: 100 yards WORKOUT: Easy (try to use a different stroke).

100 yards Easy (try to use a different stroke). REST: 2 minutes

2 minutes DISTANCE: 4 x 50 yards WORKOUT: Hard effort. Rest 20–30 sec. between each interval.

4 x 50 yards Hard effort. Rest 20–30 sec. between each interval. DISTANCE: 50 yards WORKOUT: Easy (try to use a different stroke).

50 yards Easy (try to use a different stroke). DISTANCE: 6 x 25 yards WORKOUT: Sprint (all-out effort). Rest 20–30 sec. between each interval.

6 x 25 yards Sprint (all-out effort). Rest 20–30 sec. between each interval. DISTANCE: 50 yards WORKOUT: Easy (try to use a different stroke).

50 yards Easy (try to use a different stroke). DISTANCE: 50–100 yards WORKOUT: Cool down

