5 Fat-Blasting Routines

TRAINER: Coleman Rutherford, Orangetheory Fitness, Boca Raton, FL
WHY THIS WORKOUT: “Rowing itself is a great fat-burning workout because it uses just about every muscle in your body. Adding in intervals increases your aerobic and anaerobic capacity and boosts your metabolism. By coming off the rower to do some different strength exercises, you create a different muscular stimulus while giving your body a chance for active recovery.”
HOW IT WORKS: Start with proper rowing technique to maximize efficiency and decrease injury risk. Secure feet in the foot plates with the strap across the widest part of the foot and pulled tight. Grasp the handle and focus on your timing: Drive through your legs, as if jumping backward, then, engaging the core, lean back slightly, pulling handle to just under bra line. Finally, recover by pushing arms forward first, then bringing seat toward feet.
ROW DOWN CIRCUIT
- 600m Row (1:40–3:00)
- DB Goblet Squat (x12)
- DB Overhead Triceps Extension (x12)
- 550m Row (1:30–2:45)
- DB Goblet Squat (x14)
- DB Overhead Triceps Extension (x14)
- 500m Row (1:20–2:30)
- DB Goblet Squat (x16)
- DB Overhead Triceps Extension (x16)
- *If time allows, repeat from top
