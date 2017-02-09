5 Fat-Burning Finishers

Want to end your training feeling strong and boost your metabolic afterburn for 24 hours or more? Try employing some finishers at the end of your next routine. “Finishers help you get more out of your regular workout by creating an intense metabolic spike,” explains Megan Dahlman, C.S.C.S., a trainer and performance coach based in Newberg, OR. That translates not only to better conditioning but also to more fat loss. Finishers by definition aren’t very long—ideally anywhere from three to 10 minutes. More than that, says Dahlman, and your body simply can’t maintain the same high-intensity rate, so the workout will become more aerobic in nature, which misses the point of doing a finisher. These workouts are meant to be hard—like you’ve got nothing left by the time you’re done, says Dahlman. “They should pull every last bit of glycogen out of the muscles so you feel tapped out at the end.” You can try one of these sequences at the end of either a strength or cardio workout. Just make sure you’ve at least warmed up for a few minutes first so you’re not going in cold, warns Dahlman. And always keep your body parts in mind: If you’re doing a leg-day workout, don’t do a leg-heavy finisher—balance it with an upper-body one instead.

SEE ALSO: 3 Finishers for Fat Loss