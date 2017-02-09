Workouts

5 Fat-Burning Finishers

Boost your afterburn with just a few minutes of high-intensity training at the end of your workout.

Finishers For Fat Loss

kb-class-kettlebell

Want to end your training feeling strong and boost your metabolic afterburn for 24 hours or more? Try employing some finishers at the end of your next routine. “Finishers help you get more out of your regular workout by creating an intense metabolic spike,” explains Megan Dahlman, C.S.C.S., a trainer and performance coach based in Newberg, OR. That translates not only to better conditioning but also to more fat loss. Finishers by definition aren’t very long—ideally anywhere from three to 10 minutes. More than that, says Dahlman, and your body simply can’t maintain the same high-intensity rate, so the workout will become more aerobic in nature, which misses the point of doing a finisher. These workouts are meant to be hard—like you’ve got nothing left by the time you’re done, says Dahlman. “They should pull every last bit of glycogen out of the muscles so you feel tapped out at the end.” You can try one of these sequences at the end of either a strength or cardio workout. Just make sure you’ve at least warmed up for a few minutes first so you’re not going in cold, warns Dahlman. And always keep your body parts in mind: If you’re doing a leg-day workout, don’t do a leg-heavy finisher—balance it with an upper-body one instead. 

STRENGTH LADDER

How to: Quickly alternate between squat jumps and pushups, working your way up by threes to 15 reps of each and then back down. Take breaks as needed to ensure proper technique.

  • Squat jumps/pushups: 3, 6, 9, 12, 15, 12, 9, 6, 3 reps

BODY-WEIGHT GAUNTLET

How to: Move quickly through the following circuit, performing as many rounds as possible (AMRAP) in five minutes.

  • Jumping jacks: 15x
  • Squats: 15x
  • Pushups: 10x
  • Double-leg bridges: 15x
  • Mountain climbers: 20x total
  • Burpees: 5x
UPPER-BODY BLASTER

How to: Do this circuit quickly, performing five rounds through as fast as possible. Rest as needed to ensure proper technique.

  • Spiderman crawls: 5x/side
  • Barbell inverted rows or dumbbell bentover rows: 5x
  • Pushups: 5x
  • Assisted chinups: 5x
TOTAL-BODY FAST LIFT

How to: Move quickly through the following circuit, doing just one good rep of each exercise. Pay attention to the transitions! Perform as many rounds through the circuit as possible in five minutes. (Note: If you want to turn this into a complete workout, lower your intensity slightly and do as many rounds as possible in 12 to 15 minutes.)

  • Push press: 1x
  • Front squat: 1x
  • Reverse lunge: 1x/leg
  • Bentover row: 1x
  • Renegade row: 1x
LOWER-BODY SHAPER

How to: Quickly alternate between kettlebell swings and goblet squats with descending reps. Begin at 20 reps of each; knock two reps off each round until you reach two reps.

  • Kettlebell swings/goblet squats: 20, 18, 16…2

