6 Kickboxing Moves to Burn Fat Fast

Per Bernal

Kickboxing is a calorie-frying workout derived from the centuries-old martial art of Muay Thai, which utilizes punches, knees, and kicks for self-defense. With each blazing-fast move, kickboxing generates enough power to take an opponent down—making it an incredible cardiovascular workout. Since you’re relying on burst speed rather than steady-state cardio, your body may oxidize more fat over time, which can increase resting metabolic rate similar to other HIIT workouts. IFBB bikini pro and Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion Monique Ricardo Carvalho uses a workout by trainer Reggie Chambers to show you how to burn it up.

Do this workout for time so you don’t need to keep track of reps and sets, and can go all out from start to finish. You’ll need an interval timer (like GymBoss) or app (like Interval Timer by Deltaworks). Unless otherwise instructed, do each move for 60 seconds; take a 30-second rest, then move on to the next exercise. Beginners can do a 30:15 workout-to-rest ratio instead. Perform each circuit four times. Change foot position only when kicking; otherwise, stay in orthodox position (left foot forward).

KICKBOXING COMBOS:

Try these combinations to put your kickboxing training into action.

PUNCH COMBOS: Do these for 30 seconds total, then rest 15 seconds and repeat.

Left Jab

Right Cross

Left Hook

Right Cross

Left Uppercut

Right Uppercut

Left Hook

Right Hook

PUNCH-KICK COMBOS: Follow these combos for the given number of reps.