8 Minutes to a Gorgeous Upper Body

The key to rocking shoulder-baring sweaters and blouses this season is pairing them with a strong, toned upper body.

Contrary to popular belief, you don’t need to speed hours in the gym to achieve an eye-catching upper body. What you need is a challenging workout—one that cranks up the intensity on your muscles and eliminates every last ounce of flab. Enter Tabata training, also known as the 4-minute fat-burning workout. There’s a reason this type of high-intensity interval training is the go-to when you want to shed pounds and tone up fast—it works!

GETTING STARTED

A Tabata workout (not including warm up and cool down) involves performing 20 seconds of high intensity exercise followed by 10 seconds of active recovery. You repeat this cycle eight times, for a total of 4 minutes of very short, intense bursts of exercise. In this particular workout, you’ll complete two Tabatas, for a total of 8 minutes of high-intensity intervals.

WHAT YOU NEED