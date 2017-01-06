Workouts

8 Moves to Take Your Core Training to the Next Level

Use these fitness tools to increase the intensity and enhance your results.

by
1 of 9

Fire Up Your Abs

JAY SULLIVAN

Your core muscles engage with every push, pull, turn, and step you take. That’s why they respond so well to new challenges. It’s also why crunches are so boring— and ineffective. “To work the abdominal muscles you have to do more than just flex and extend the trunk—you need to move through a variety of planes of motion and even incorporate resistance and force,” says Julia Ladewski, C.S.C.S., a strength coach and fitness expert based in Highland, IN. Using tools like kettlebells and medicine balls for resistance, and exercise balls and sliders to create instability opens you up to a whole new setof stimuli, she adds.Try adding these moves to your regular routine—or put them all together for one rock-solid workout that’s sure to get results. 

OUR MODEL: Alyssa Exposito

Profession: Personal trainer

Location: New York City

Instagram: @expossentials

Favorite Quote: “Where there’s a will, there’s a way!” 

2 of 9

Knee Tuck and Scissors

JAY SULLIVAN

THE TOOL: Sliders

  • Begin in full pushup position with toes on top of sliders. (You can also use two small towels on a smooth floor.)
  • Bring both knees toward chest; keep upper body in place. Slide plates back to start and repeat. Do 15 reps.
  • From pushup position, bring legs wide out to sides. Scissor legs together and apart for 15 reps, keeping core tight and upper body in place.

SETS:

SEE ALSO: How to Crush Ab Flab

3 of 9

One-arm Situp

JAY SULLIVAN

THE TOOL: Kettlebell

  • Lie faceup with legs extended and a few inches apart, holding a kettlebell at the handle in left arm directly above shoulder.
  • Using your abs and trying not to push off with your right hand, lift upper body off the floor until you’re sitting up fully. Keep left arm extended toward ceiling throughout and right arm reaches forward. Reverse movement and repeat.

SETS: 4 REPS: 6 per side 

SEE ALSO: 4 Weeks to 6 Pack Abs

4 of 9

Stir the Pot

JAY SULLIVAN

THE TOOL: Stability Ball

  • Begin in a plank position with forearms on stability ball, abs and glutes tight.
  • Make small circles in a clockwise direction with the ball, keeping the rest of your body as tight as possible throughout. Do 10 circles; then switch directions, moving counterclockwise.

SETS:

5 of 9

Rotation Throw

JAY SULLIVAN

THE TOOL: Medicine Ball

  • Stand a few feet to the left of a wall holding medicine ball in front of you, arms extended with elbows slightly bent.
  • Pivoting off left foot, rotate to right, throwing the ball powerfully into wall while shifting body weight from left to right.
  • Catch ball and pivot off right foot, bringing ball to left side (B). Continue throwing right and rotating left for reps. Then switch sides.

SETS: 3 REPS: 8 per side 

SEE ALSO: 10 Moves to Target Your Lower Abs

6 of 9

Band Pulldown

JAY SULLIVAN

THE TOOL: Resistance Band or Cable Rope

  • Kneel on floor in front of cable machine with rope attachment, or attach a band to a stationary object above you. Grasp sides of rope or band with arms in front of chest, elbows bent.
  • Crunch torso toward floor, keeping arms close to body with elbows bent .
  • Slowly return to kneeling position and repeat.

SETS: 4 REPS: 12 

7 of 9

Rocking Plank

JAY SULLIVAN

THE TOOL: Bosu

  • Begin in a full pushup position with hands on the platform side of a Bosu about shoulder-distance apart, abs tight, and legs extended behind you.
  • Gently rock Bosu to right side and then to left, keeping your body as still as possible.

SETS: 3 REPS: 12 per side 

SEE ALSO: Shortcut to Amazing Abs

8 of 9

Standing Fallout

JAY SULLIVAN

THE TOOL: TRX

  • Stand facing a TRX set to a high position, holding handles with arms extended near hips.
  • Lift arms forward and torso toward the floor, keeping your abs tight. Bring your body as far forward as possible, remaining under control.
  • Push through feet and arms to return to standing.

SETS: 3 REPS: 10 

9 of 9

Russian Plank

JAY SULLIVAN

THE TOOL: None!

  • Begin in an elbow plank position, forearms on floor.
  • Actively bring shoulder blades back and squeeze glutes, abs, and fists as hard as possible. Hold for 20–30 seconds.

SETS:

SEE ALSO: Plank Your Way to Flat Abs

Topics:
Comments