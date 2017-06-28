8 Ways to Sculpt a Bikini Butt

Per Bernal

This high-intensity circuit is designed to whip your bottom into top shape. “All of the exercises are great for sculpting a tight, lifted butt. They work all parts of the glutes plus the surrounding muscles, like the hamstrings and low back,” says Cari Shoemate, a trainer in Houston. Each round builds in intensity, so you’ll also challenge endurance along with strength.

Finish with some glute-focused cardio to blast fat while boosting your afterburn. Then get ready to rock that two-piece feeling fabulous.

Do these exercises as a circuit three times through, increasing your intensity with each round (add on weight, do plyometrics where appropriate, etc.).

Do 12–15 reps of each exercise (or per side). If time permits, add 10 minutes of glute-focused cardio at the end of each circuit.

Works: Glutes, outer thighs

Begin on all fours, palms directly under shoulders and knees under hips with back flat and core engaged. Keeping right knee on floor, extend left leg out to side, toes pointed to floor.

Swing left leg up and over, touching toes to ground to the right side of body.

Return in the same pattern back to start and repeat. Do 12–15 reps per side.

Make it harder: Begin on a weight bench or other elevated surface for a greater range of motion and/or increase rep range to 18–20.