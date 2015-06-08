8 Weeks to Six-Pack Abs

Why is this abs workout different from any other? Simple: This eight-week program has been carefully selected to work your entire midsection, hitting your abs from every angle, three times a week. The abs, while actually one muscle, really function as three different sections (upper, lower, and obliques). There’s also an area that lies beneath the upper and lower abs, normally referred to as the core. Paired with our belly-flattening menu, this is a surefire plan that will help you blast through that unwanted tummy flab and boast abs that are leaner, sharper, and more defined than you ever thought possible.

THE TRAINING PLAN OVERVIEW

Dial in Your Training

You’ll continue with your regular weight-training routine and use the workouts detailed below to zero in on your abs three times a week, resting at least two days between sessions.

Angle Your Attack

Each two-week phase includes abs workouts consisting of four different exercises, all of which challenge four different areas of your midsection (one upper, lower, oblique, and core movement) to get your abs popping from every angle.

Carve with Cardio

Weeks 1–4, you’ll perform 30 minutes of cardio 4–5 days a week, working at 60–70% of your max heart rate (MHR). Then, Weeks 5–8, you’ll increase your cardio to 45 minutes for 5–6 days a week, working at 70–75% of your MHR. Do cardio workouts after your abs routine.