9 Exercise Mistakes Fit Chicks Make

There’s nothing like that feeling of going all out, which is why high-intensity interval training tops many a fit woman’s must-do workouts. But too much HIIT training can backfire.

"Repetitive high-intensity training can stress both your heart and your muscles," notes Jari Love, a trainer based in Calgary, Canada, whose popular Get Ripped workouts focus largely on HIIT methods. Instead of doing back-to-back or several HIIT workouts a week, try subbing in one or two days of lighter cardio, like a 30-minute jog or swim. "Doing a less-intense workout after a hard day can help with the next HIIT workout, but, more important, prevents muscle soreness and injury," Love says. And don’t forget that your workouts should always include some kind of warmup for at least 5–10 minutes before you amp up the intensity.