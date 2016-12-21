9 Rope Exercises to Build Strong Shoulders

Pavel Ythjall
Works: shoulders, back, arms, core
This exercise focuses on your lats and can help improve functional fitness and increase muscle mass.
- Begin standing. Reach up and grab the two ropes, one in each hand. Pull your body upward while pushing elbows downward until your chin reaches hand level. Bend knees and cross ankles to create ground clearance as you lift off of the floor.
- Descend to almost a full hang, tapping toes lightly on the floor , then pull up again.
- Repeat two sets of 8–12 reps.
Tip: If it’s too difficult to pull your body weight, jump into 90-degree arm position and hold.
