9 Rope Exercises to Build Strong Shoulders

Pavel Ythjall

Works: shoulders, back, arms, core

This upper-body exercise not only works the arms but also requires an engaged core in order to help develop agility and coordination in your back.

Reach your right hand above head level and grip the rope. Place left hand 12 inches below right. Bend your knees and wrap your right ankle and left heel around the bottom of the rope.

Simultaneously drive your elbows down while pushing with your legs to lift off the floor. Remove your left hand from the rope and place it 12 inches above your right, and pull your body upward.

Perform two sets of 20 pulls. To descend, reverse your arm movements while keeping your legs relaxed.

