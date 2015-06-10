Back Exercises That Athletes Swear By

Tim Mantoani

Olympic Swimmer Amanda Beard

Sexy-back secret: Swimming drills.

Why they’re her fave: “The sweeping motion as you pull through the water gives your back muscles a challenging workout without weights.”

Amanda’s back workout

Start by pushing off the wall with your feet and performing two butterfly strokes.

Flip over to your back and do six backstrokes at a fast pace.

Flip back over to your stomach and do two breaststrokes.

Finish by sprinting to the wall using a freestyle stroke. That’s one full lap. Repeat for laps.

Start by performing six to eight laps, then aim to increase your laps by one additional lap each workout. The goal is to be able to complete 20 or more laps with short rest periods.

Tip:

Perform each lap as fast as possible, being careful to maintain good form throughout. Don’t let your hips sink downward while performing each of the strokes.

To boost intensity, use hand paddles such as Aqua Sphere’s Aqua-X Training Power Gloves ($35).

