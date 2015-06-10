A Better Sexy Butt Routine

NIKKI D. FROM NYC SAYS:

"I do glute exercises every day. Twice a week I focus on them more with this routine."

Nikki's Workout



Exercise Sets Reps Assisted Leg Press 4 10-12 Squat 5* 10 Cable Kickback 4 12 Hip Lift 4 10



*Increase weight with each set; last set just bar until failure.

OUR EXPERT SAYS:

"Your muscles need about 48 hours to fully repair, so training the same group every day is counterproductive. Instead, try dividing your leg training into two heavy days. In between, train your upper body, and do 30–40 minutes of cardio on days you do not perform either leg workout." — Gino Caccavale, Hers technical advisor

Quads/Calves (Mon. or Tues.)



Exercise Sets Reps Butt-to-ground Squat 4 16,14,12,10 Inverted Smith Machine Leg Press 3 16,12,8 Cross Back Lunge 3 16,14,12 Seated Leg Press* 3 20,15,12



*Superset the leg press with calf raises.

Hamstrings/Glutes (Thurs. or Fri.)



Exercise Sets Reps Stiff-leg Deadlift 3 20,16,12 Lying Leg Curl 3 16,14,12 Wide Plié Squat* 3 25 Prone Glute Lift** 2 25 Lying Leg Curl*** 2 30



*Pulses; don't fully extend at the top. Superset with Prone Glute Lift.

**Legs hanging off flat bench.

***With 5- to 8-pound ankle weight.