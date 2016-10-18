The Bikini Competition Workout Plan: Phase 2

Michael Neveuz/Stockfitpix.com

WORKS: SHOULDERS/CHEST

1. Dumbbell shoulder press: 5 sets of 15, 12, 10, 8, 6 (Tip: Don’t be afraid to challenge yourself with heavier weights on this move.)

2. One-arm cheat lateral raise: 4 sets of 8 per side

2A. Superset with lateral raise: 4 sets of 15 per side (Tip: For the “cheat” lateral raise, use a heavier weight than you are used to and hold onto a bench or chair as a brace, moving the arm as high as you can.)

3. Front plate raise and press: 4 sets of 10

3A. Superset with overhead plate press: 4 sets to failure (Tip: Use the same weight plate for the overhead press; just increase your range of motion to bring the plate all the way up.)

4. Rear-delt high rope pull: 4 sets of 20, 15, 12, 10 (Tip: Pull the center of the rope to your chest, keeping elbows high and out to your sides and squeezing shoulder blades together.)

5. Incline dumbbell press: 4 sets of 8

5A. Superset with incline dumbbell flye: 4 sets of 15 (Tip: Supersetting the press and flye together hits your pectoral muscles at a variety of angles.)

6. Pullover: 4 sets of 15, 12, 10, 8

7. Decline press machine: 3 sets of 15 (Tip: You can do this exercises on a machine, or position a decline bench in the middle of a Smith machine, set to an angle of about 30–40 degrees.)