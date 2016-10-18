The Bikini Competition Workout Plan: Phase 2

Michael Neveuz/Stockfitpix.com
WORKS: BACK/ARMS
1. Wide-grip lat pulldown: 5 sets of 15, 12, 10, 8, 6 (Tip: Do this as a dropset, moving directly to the next set without rest and dropping the weight slightly with each set.)
2. Wide-grip half lat pulldown: 3 sets of 1 (Tip: Pull the bar only down to the top of the head, contracting the back muscles at the lowest point and hold for one count.)
3. One-arm cable row: 4 sets of 8 per side
- 3A. Superset with wide-grip cable row: 4 sets of 1 (Tip: Attach straight bar. Be sure to keep your head up, shoulders down, and chest forward throughout the rowing movement.)
4. Alternating dumbbell curl: 5 sets of 15, 12, 10, 8, 6 per side (Tip: Go as heavy as you can in each set to fully fatigue the muscles by the final rep.)
5. Preacher curl with EZ-curl bar: 3 sets of 10, 8, 6
- 5A. Superset with seated incline dumbbell biceps curl: 3 sets of 15 (Tip: Use the inner grip of the EZ-curl bar to isolate the outer part of the biceps.)
6. Close-grip bench press: 4 sets of 12, 10, 8, 6 (Tip: Using a close grip (shoulder width) for the press places more of an emphasis on the triceps. Keep the down portion of the movement slow and under control.)
7. Rope triceps pushdown: 3 sets of 12, 10, 8
- 7A. Superset with overhead rope triceps press: 3 sets of 12, 10, 8 (Tip: On both of these moves, be sure to push or press the rope until arms are fully extended, keeping upper arms stationary.)