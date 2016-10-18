Workouts

The Bikini Competition Workout Plan: Phase 2

Check out the second phase of our workout plan, which amps up your workout to a new level.

by
Phase 2: Main Prep

Competition Body Workout Plan

Focus on: Building Muscle and losing fat

Time frame: 10 weeks

You’ve built up a strong foundation; now comes the main part of your competition training. You should plan on beginning this phase about 10 weeks out from your show date. This phase encompasses more supersets to elevate your heart rate during training, so you can burn more fat while lifting. You’ll also be including compound movements to help create round muscles at a slightly higher intensity than Phase 1, says Dey. Plus, there’s a plyometric circuit once a week to get your heart pumping. Don’t worry—you can handle it! And once you're ready, finish your transformation with Phase 3 here.

PHASE 2: 5-DAY SPLIT

Day 1: Quads/Butt

Day 2: Shoulders/Chest

Day 3: Hamstrings/Plyos

Day 4: Back/Arms

Day 5: Butt/Abs

Phase 2, Day 1

Payam

WORKS: QUADS/BUTT

1. Leg extension superset

  • Leg extension: 4 sets of 15; full range of motion
  • Top half leg extension: 4 sets of 10; move halfway down from top
  • Bottom half leg extension: 4 sets of 10; move halfway down from middle to bottom
  • 10-Second leg extension hold: 4 sets of 10; hold for 10 seconds at the halfway point
  • 8-Second leg extension negative: 4 sets of 10; take eight counts to lower through full range of movement
  • Leg extension: 4 sets of drop set to failure (​​Tip: When you set up the leg extension, make sure your knees are bent 90 degrees at the start to prevent stress on the joint.)

2. Leg press superset

  • Leg press: 4 sets of 15; Full range of motion
  • Top-half leg press: 4 sets of 10; Lower halfway down from the top for each rep
  • Bottom-half leg press: 4 sets of 10; Lower from halfway point to the bottom for each rep
  • 8-second leg press negative: 4 sets of 10; Take eight counts to lower through full range of movement
  • Leg press: 4 sets to failure (Tip: Place feet in the middle of the platform, toes turned out slightly.)

3. Hack squat: 4 sets of 8 (Tip: Keep your back in contact with the pad at all times.)

4. Reverse hack squat: 4 sets of 15

  • 4A. Superset with outer thigh machine: 4 sets of 15 (Tip: You can also use the lever squat machine (reverse stance) instead of the hack squat.)

Glutes machine: 4 sets of 10 per side (Tip: Eliminate the rests between sets on this move so you fully burn out the muscles.)

Phase 2, Day 2

Michael Neveuz/Stockfitpix.com

WORKS: SHOULDERS/CHEST

1. Dumbbell shoulder press: 5 sets of 15, 12, 10, 8, 6 (Tip: Don’t be afraid to challenge yourself with heavier weights on this move.)

2. One-arm cheat lateral raise: 4 sets of 8 per side

  • 2A. Superset with lateral raise: 4 sets of 15 per side (Tip: For the “cheat” lateral raise, use a heavier weight than you are used to and hold onto a bench or chair as a brace, moving the arm as high as you can.)

3. Front plate raise and press: 4 sets of 10

  • 3A. Superset with overhead plate press: 4 sets to failure (Tip: Use the same weight plate for the overhead press; just increase your range of motion to bring the plate all the way up.)

4. Rear-delt high rope pull: 4 sets of 20, 15, 12, 10 (Tip: Pull the center of the rope to your chest, keeping elbows high and out to your sides and squeezing shoulder blades together.)

5. Incline dumbbell press: 4 sets of 8

  • 5A. Superset with incline dumbbell flye: 4 sets of 15 (Tip: Supersetting the press and flye together hits your pectoral muscles at a variety of angles.)

6. Pullover: 4 sets of 15, 12, 10, 8

7. Decline press machine: 3 sets of 15 (Tip: You can do this exercises on a machine, or position a decline bench in the middle of a Smith machine, set to an angle of about 30–40 degrees.)

Phase 2, Day 3

Michael Neveuz/Stockfitpix.com

WORKS: HAMSTRINGS/PLYOS

1. Smith machine squat 5 sets of 15, 12, 10, 8, 6 (Tip: Keep your feet wide and your toes facing forward.)

2. Smith machine stiff-leg deadlift 4 sets of 12, 10, 8, 8 (Tip: Set the bar on the Smith machine at about mid-thigh. Be careful not to round your back as you bend forward.)

PLYO CIRCUIT

Do the following exercises in order; rest only 10 seconds between each move. Complete the circuit three times, resting 30 seconds after each circuit.

1. Pop squat: 20 reps

2. Explosive bench-over squat: 15 per side (Tip: Use a step bench; squat down with one foot on the bench, then cross over, switching feet)

3. Step-up with reverse lunge: 15 per side (Tip: Do reverse lunges off step bench, alternating legs.)

4. Wide high jump or plyo box jump: 15 reps

5. Low squat pulse: 20 reps

6. Switch lunge: 15 per side

 

Phase 2, Day 4

Michael Neveuz/Stockfitpix.com

WORKS: BACK/ARMS

1. Wide-grip lat pulldown: 5 sets of 15, 12, 10, 8, 6 (Tip: Do this as a dropset, moving directly to the next set without rest and dropping the weight slightly with each set.)

2. Wide-grip half lat pulldown: 3 sets of 1 (Tip: Pull the bar only down to the top of the head, contracting the back muscles at the lowest point and hold for one count.)

3. One-arm cable row: 4 sets of 8 per side

  • 3A. Superset with wide-grip cable row: 4 sets of 1 (Tip: Attach straight bar. Be sure to keep your head up, shoulders down, and chest forward throughout the rowing movement.)

4. Alternating dumbbell curl: 5 sets of 15, 12, 10, 8, 6 per side (Tip: Go as heavy as you can in each set to fully fatigue the muscles by the final rep.)

5. Preacher curl with EZ-curl bar: 3 sets of 10, 8, 6

  • 5A. Superset with seated incline dumbbell biceps curl: 3 sets of 15 (Tip: Use the inner grip of the EZ-curl bar to isolate the outer part of the biceps.)

6. Close-grip bench press: 4 sets of 12, 10, 8, 6 (Tip: Using a close grip (shoulder width) for the press places more of an emphasis on the triceps. Keep the down portion of the movement slow and under control.)

7. Rope triceps pushdown: 3 sets of 12, 10, 8

  • 7A. Superset with overhead rope triceps press: 3 sets of 12, 10, 8 (Tip: On both of these moves, be sure to push or press the rope until arms are fully extended, keeping upper arms stationary.)
Phase 2, Day 5

Michael Neveuz/Stockfitpix.com

WORKS: BUTT/ABS

1. Wide-stance sumo barbell deadlift: 4 sets of 12 (Tip: Keep hands directly under shoulders as you hold the bar; keep chest up and core tight throughout the lift.)

2. Smith machine squat (regular or sumo): 4 sets of 15

  • 2A. Superset with skater lunge: 4 sets of 10 per side

3. Barbell booty dip: 4 sets of 15, 12, 10, 10

DONKEY CABLE KICKBACK SERIES

  • 1. Right leg full kickback: 5 x 10
  • 2. Right leg kickback pulse: 5 x 15
  • 3. Left leg full kickback: 5 x 10
  • 4. Left leg kickback pulse: 5 x 15
  • Tip: Do this series in order, pausing as little as possible as you go through each set. Strap the handle around your foot and extend your leg upward.

 

