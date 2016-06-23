Workouts

Crush Ab Flab

Get rid of stomach fat with these killer ab workouts.

Flab to Fab

Matt Hawthorne

Do abs exercises that will show off a sexy six-pack with this challenging core-centric medicine ball workout, demonstrated by IFBB Bikini pro Kelsie Burgin.

Stability Ball Knee-in

WORKS: Entire core, lower abs, shoulder stability

• Assume pushup position with your arms straight and your feet on stability ball (A).

• Draw your knees into your chest while slightly raising your hips (B).

• Contract fully until toes remain on ball and return to start position.

• Repeat for two sets of 20 repetitions.

Tip No. 1:To increase the intensity, start with your toes on the ball, then curl it into your chest.

Stability Ball Finger Tap

WORKS: Upper and lower thighs, inner abs

Lie on a mat holding a stability ball between your lower legs with your arms stretched overhead (A).

• Raise ball and arms simultaneously.

• Reach up and tap the ball with your fingers, crunching until your shoulder blades are off the floor (B).

• Return back down until ball and hands are six inches off the floor.

• Repeat for three sets of 20 repetitions.

Tip No. 1: To increase the intensity, start with your toes on the ball, then curl it into your chest.

Scissor Kick

WORKS: Hips, inner and outer thighs, upper and lower abs

• Lie on a mat in crunch position with your hands behind your ears and shoulder blades elevated.

• Raise your legs off the floor six inches and open them into a “V” (A).

• Cross left leg over right (B) then right over left while holding your body in a crunch position. This is one rep.

• Repeat for two sets of 25 repetitions.

Tip No. 2: Keep your legs six inches off the ground so that you have some resistance on your abs.

 

Medicine Ball Chop

WORKS: Intercostals, obliques, entire core

• Stand with your feet shoulder- width apart holding a 10-pound medicine ball with your arms straight out.

• Bend down at an angle until the ball reaches outside of your right foot (A).

• Raise ball diagonally across your body over right shoulder (B).

• Repeat for 10 reps per side for three sets.

Tip No. 3: Really stretch your abs when you are in the up position to max your range of motion. 

Medicine Ball Twist on Stability Ball

WORKS: Complete ab region, with emphasis on obliques and serratus

• Place your lower back on a stability ball at a 45-degree angle with your feet shoulder-width apart on the floor and your knees at a 90-degree angle.

• Hold the medicine ball in front of your body with elbows slightly bent (A).

• Twist ball to the outside of your left hip (B), then around to outside of right hip.

• Follow the ball with your eyes, maintaining core tension.

• Switch sides and repeat for 10 reps per side for three sets.

Tip No. 4: Keep your back straight and your shoulders off the ball to keep the tension in your core.

Side Plank and Pulse

WORKS: Entire core, intercostals, obliques

• Lie on your left side on a mat with your body supported on your left forearm and your elbow in line with your shoulder (A).

• Stack feet on top of each other with your hips and back aligned and your right hand on your hip.

• Pulse your left hip upward, bring it down, touch the floor lightly, then come back up (B).

• Repeat for two sets of 20 repetitions.

Tip No. 5:
 Keep your body in a straight line and hold your hips at the top for 30 seconds to make it harder.

Hip Stretch with Forward Reach

WORKS: Upper and lower abs

• Lie flat on a mat with arms stretched overhead holding a medicine ball.

• Place bottoms of both feet together with knees pointing outward.

• Holding the ball, reach up and forward until your hands are over your knees, parallel to the floor.

• Return to the starting position with your hands and feet together.

• Repeat for two sets of 20 repetitions.

Tip No. 6: Try to keep your hips on the ground to engage your core instead of your legs.

