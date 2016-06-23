Crush Ab Flab

Matt Hawthorne

WORKS: Upper and lower thighs, inner abs

Lie on a mat holding a stability ball between your lower legs with your arms stretched overhead (A).

• Raise ball and arms simultaneously.

• Reach up and tap the ball with your fingers, crunching until your shoulder blades are off the floor (B).

• Return back down until ball and hands are six inches off the floor.

• Repeat for three sets of 20 repetitions.

Tip No. 1: To increase the intensity, start with your toes on the ball, then curl it into your chest.