Equinox’s Fat-Burning Interval Training Workout

Hit the treadmill to burn off some fat and boost endorphins with this “Good Cop, Bad Cop” workout from Jennifer Blackburn, area group fitness manager at Equinox locations in Washington, D.C., part of the club’s Precision Running program, which bases pace off your personal best. Warm up, then choose a pace that’s 2.0 miles per hour under your 30-second best sprint time.

Basic Guidelines For Running Speeds

Beginners: 4.0 to 5.0 mph - Intermediate: 5.0 to 6.0 mph - Advanced: 6.0 to 8.0 mph

Segment 1

90 Seconds: Fast (2.0 miles from your goal) (ex: 5.0, 7.0, 9.0) at 0% incline, followed by 1 min. moderate walk or jog

90 Seconds: Same speed as previous interval, 5% incline, followed by 1 min. moderate walk or jog

60 Seconds: Add 0.5 mph (ex: 5.5, 7.5, 9.5) at 0% incline, followed by 1 min. moderate walk or jog

60 Seconds: Same speed as previous interval, 5% incline, followed by 1 min. moderate walk or jog

30 Seconds: Add 0.5 mph (ex: 6.0, 8.0, 10.0) at 0% incline, followed by 1 min. moderate walk or jog

30 Seconds: Same speed as previous interval, 5% incline, followed by 3 min. complete recovery

Segment 2

90 Seconds: Fast at previous speed as last interval (ex. 6.0, 8.0, 10.0) at 0% incline, followed by 1 min. moderate walk or jog

90 Seconds: Same speed as previous interval at 3% incline, followed by 1 min. moderate walk or jog

60 Seconds: Add 0.5 mph (ex. 6.5, 8.5, 10.5) at 0% incline followed by 1 min. moderate walk or jog

60 Seconds: Same speed as previous interval, 3% incline, followed by 1 min. moderate walk or jog

30 Seconds: Add 0.5 mph (ex. 7.0, 9.0, 11.0) at 0% incline, followed by 1 min. moderate walk or jog

30 Seconds: Same speed as previous interval, 3% incline, followed by 3 to 5 min. cooldown.