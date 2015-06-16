Workouts

Fast-Track Your Fat Burn

Sculpt your entire body with this speedy metabolism-boosting routine featuring IFBB bikini pro Bianca Berry. You’ll hit all your major muscles while blasting calories in just six moves.

by
High-Rope Lunging Row

Works: Shoulders, Back, Thighs

  • Stand in front of a cable pulley with the rope attachment above forehead level. Place your right foot about 2½ feet to the rear. Grasp rope with both hands, palms facing inward. 
  • Lower right knee to the floor while drawing elbows toward shoulders, pulling rope to eye level.
  • Straighten legs and arms to return to start position.
  • Perform two sets of 20/15 repetitions for each leg.

Tip: Keep your upper arms parallel to the floor and elbows in line with your shoulders. 

Sledgehammer

Works: Shoulders, Triceps, Legs 

  • Stand with feet slightly wider than hip-distance apart, holding a single dumbbell with both hands, in front of thighs, palms facing inward.
  • Squat down, keeping your eyes forward and dumbbell parallel to the floor.
  • Stand up, lifting dumbbell overhead while keeping arms straight.
  • Bend both elbows, lowering dumbbell toward the back of your neck. Hold for a one-count, then straighten arms so weight is above head. 
  • Keeping arms straight, return to squat, lowering dumbbell toward floor. 
  • Perform two sets of 20/15 chops.

Tip: Keep your arms straight as you lower into squat, and stand up as if swinging a sledgehammer.

Crossback Lunge with High Pull

Works: Shoulders, Hips, Glutes, Thighs

  • Stand with feet hip-width apart, holding kettlebell with both hands in front of thighs.
  • Cross left leg behind right, bending both knees about 90 degrees; keep right shin perpendicular to floor. At the same time, lower kettlebell outside right foot.    
  • Return to starting position while pulling kettlebell to chest, raising elbows upward until slightly higher than shoulder level.
  • Switch sides and repeat, crossing right foot behind left. That’s one rep. 
  • Perform two sets of lunges for 15/12 repetitions.  

Tip: Keep your front knee over your ankle and push up through your front leg as you return to standing position.

Seated Push-Pull

Works: Shoulders, Back 

  • Sit at a lat pulldown machine with your right hand grasping a single cable handle, arm extended. Hold a kettlebell in your left hand in rack position, keeping left elbow close to side and hand close to shoulder, palm facing in.
  • Pull right arm down until fist is slightly above shoulder. At the same time, press kettlebell overhead, keeping weight in line with shoulder. Reverse movements and repeat. 
  • Perform two sets of push-pull with each arm for 15/12 reps.

Tip: Be sure not to lock your elbows during the movements.

Squat with High-Cable Curl

Works: Biceps, Core, Legs

  • Stand with one leg on either side of long-range row bench, feet hip-width apart. Hold straight bar with an underhand grip, arms extended at shoulder height.
  • Squat down until glutes tap bench, keeping arms straight.
  • Rise up from squat while simultaneously curling bar toward forehead; keep upper arms parallel to floor.
  • Perform two sets of 20/15 repetitions.

Tip: Keep your abs tight as you bring bar toward your forehead, providing support throughout the movement. 

Scorpion PushUp

Works: Chest, Core, Glutes, Hamstrings

  • Attach a five- to eight-pound ankle weight to left ankle and get into a pushup position, wrists directly under shoulders and legs extended, abs tight. Lift left leg until ankle is slightly above hip height. 
  • Perform pushup, bending elbows just past 90 degrees while curling left heel toward glutes. Keep left knee higher than right.
  • Perform two sets of 20 pushups and curls with each leg.

Tip: Keep your bent leg above the hips to engage the hamstrings and glutes.

