Get Flat Abs With These 4 Moves

Jim Purdum
Works: Obliques
Setup: Adjust the pulleys at a cable station so they’re as high as possible on both stacks. Stand about two feet from one stack, turning so your side faces it, feet wider than shoulder-width and knees slightly bent. Grasp a stirrup handle with both hands, arms extended and overhead.
Movement: Keeping your arms extended, use your midsection to pull the cable diagonally across your body toward the opposite leg. Repeat for reps, switch and do the other side. Completing both sides equals one set. Do 3-4 sets of 8-12 repetitions.
Tip: As you get stronger, bring the attachment lower on the downswing.