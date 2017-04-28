Get Flat Abs With These 4 Moves

Jim Purdum

We crave them, we obsess about them, and we’re constantly holding them in. We’re talking about abs, of course. With a solid diet plan and a well-thought-out abs program, you can achieve a midsection you'll love to show off.

The following abs workout is designed to help you sculpt a sleek, tight midriff through a progressive approach to abdominals training. At first, the targeted exercises will help build core strength and endurance. From there you can progress to more difficult and weighted versions of these exercises, which will harden the abs and help reduce fat levels. The end result is a twice-a-week routine (with at least 48 hours of rest between workouts) that’ll finally flatten your midsection and give you the sexy six-pack you’ve been dreaming of.

So say goodbye to a flabby middle and hello to four moves that will reshape and strengthen your abs and obliques.