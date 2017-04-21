At-Home Exercises for Bikini Abs

Workouts

If you’ve neglected your midsection this winter, it’s time to work your abs this spring so you can reveal summer abs. Warm weather and bare midriffs are on the horizon, so it’s go-time to shift your focus on lean, sculpted, Instagram-worthy abs.

Training abs isn’t just important for looking hot in a bikini, it’s important for your health. A strong core protects the spine and is the foundation for a healthy body. It also helps us perform all of our exercises optimally. This at-home abs circuit specifically zones in on your ab muscles using isolated exercises that work multiple muscle groups, and hits every inch of your abdominal wall so that you can look and feel beautiful in your bikinis this summer. All you need is a mat and a dual-handed medicine ball.

Directions: Do two sets of this ab circuit twice a week for big results and finish with a proper cool down with 3-5 mins of core stretches. 

1. Side Plank with Leg Raise

Muscles worked: Abs, obliques, shoulders, hip abductors

Reps: 15 raises on each side

Start in a side plank position with your elbow, forearm, and side of your foot and legs in a straight line. Lift hips in the air, so you’re forming a straight line from ankles to shoulders, and brace your core. While keeping your torso stable, raise your top leg up without bending your knee. Don’t let your hips drop. Return top leg to starting position. 

2. Star Plank

Muscles worked: Abs, obliques, shoulders, arms, hips

Complete the exercise: Do 30 seconds each side

Begin in a full side plank position. Separate your legs from one another, raising the top leg into the air. Reach your top arm out in the air into a straight diagonal with palm facing forward. Lift hips up and keep them pressed forward. Hold this star position for 30 seconds while squeezing abdominals. Repeat on other side. 

3. Plank Jack Pike Jumps

Muscles worked: Abs, shoulders, arms, legs, hips

Complete the exercise: Do 20 Reps

Start in a full plank pushup position forming a straight line from shoulders to ankles, up on your hands and toes with legs straight and feet together (not pictured). Jump both feet out in the opposite direction in a wide V-shape, and then jump them back together. Now jump with both feet together in under your hips toward your chest while keeping your legs straight and butt up to the ceiling, then jump back to starting position. Repeat this jumping motion sequence at a challenging pace while keeping the core engaged and hands directly under shoulders. Jump lightly and absorb the shock of feet when landing.

4. Full Plank on Ball

Muscles worked: Full body

Complete the move: Hold for 60 seconds

Grab the handles on a dual-grip medicine ball and start by getting into a press up position with straight arms and ball directly beneath shoulders. Your body should form a straight line from shoulders to ankles. Engage your core by sucking the belly button in toward your spine. Hold this position while taking deep breaths and engaging your core. 

5. Forearm Plank Punches

Muscles worked: Abs, shoulders, arms, glutes, legs

Complete the move: Do 20 punches on on each arm

Start in a forearm front plank position with feet about hip-width to shoulder-width apart and your elbows under your shoulders. Bracing your abs and engaging quads and glutes, punch one hand out in front of you at about shoulder height, then come back into the plank position and punch other arm forward immediately. Keep alternating punches at a controlled pace. Stabilize the core, and fight against tilting the hips or raising your butt as you punch forward.

6. Seated V-up with Reach

Muscles worked: Abs, quads

Complete the exercise: Do 15 reps

Lie flat on the ground reaching both arms straight directly behind head with fingers pointing away from your body. Legs are straight and extended, toes pointed. Bring arms forward and heels off floor, leaning your upper body weight forward and pulling your legs up to create a V shape. Hold and squeeze for two seconds before bringing back to starting position, but keeping your feet 2" off the ground and holding abs tight for each rep.

7. Single Leg Deadlift With Circle Around Head

Muscles worked: Legs, glutes, core, obliques, shoulders

Complete the exercise: Do 15 reps on each leg

Stand holding dual-grip medicine ball with both hands; lifting your right leg straight behind you as you bend forward while keeping your back flat. Slowly keep hinging your body forward until the ball reaches past the knee position with knee slightly bent. Pause briefly, and then push through your left leg with weight on heels to stand, bringing your right knee bent up and right foot placed in next to left knee. Hold this position while bringing the ball around your head with arms slight bent and core engaged in a controlled fashion.

8. Seated Reverse Wood Chops

Muscles worked: Abs, shoulders

Complete the exercise: Do 15 wood chops on each side

With good posture, keep feet raised off the floor and knees slightly bent. Hold medicine ball by left hip with both hands. While looking straight ahead, keep arms straight, core tight, lift the medicine ball up across the body until your arms are extended over your right shoulder. Repeat on other side bringing ball down to right hip and up to left shoulder. 

9. Straight-Leg Sit-Up with Ball

Muscles worked: Abs, shoulders

Complete the exercise: Do 15 reps

Lie flat on your back, holding a dual-grip medicine ball in both hands with arms straight so the ball is directly above your shoulders and face. Engage your core and lift your legs straight up to ceiling, while raising your arms straight over your head and reaching the torso up toward feet. At the top of the motion, your body should be in an L shape. With control, return legs and torso slowly down with a count of four back to the start position.

10. Pullover Sit-ups

Muscles worked: Upper back, abs, hips

Complete the exercise: Do 15 reps

Lie flat on your back with your arms behind you holding onto dual-grip medicine ball. Extend legs at a 45° angle, feet firmly planted on the floor. Pull your arms up over your chest and lift your shoulders off the mat, bringing the ball between your legs while keeping your feet planted. Keep belly button tucked into spine and breathe.

11. Standing Oblique Crunches

Muscles worked: Abs, obliques, shoulders, legs, hips

Complete the exercise: Do 20 reps on each leg

Standing up tall with weight on left foot, bring right foot straight out to side and hold dual-grip medicine ball up overhead with straight arms. Tilt right elbow and lift right knee up and to the side while crunching them together, keeping your balance and arms above your head. Complete 20 reps on the same leg then repeat on other side.

