Workouts

IFBB Pro Janet Layug's Leg Day Workout

Boost your booty and lower body with this leg routine for women, demonstrated by the IFBB Bikini Pro.

by
1 of 10

Build a Strong, Sexy Lower Half

Per Bernal

Lower-body workouts are intense for good reason. Those powerful muscles can generate a lot of force, so you need exercises that get them fully engaged and exhausted. But a heavy lifting day doesn’t necessarily translate to a balanced lower body. Classic squats, deadlifts, and lunges can sometimes disproportionately work the quads and hamstrings and leave the glutes undertrained, explains fitness coach Tim Gardner, who counts IFBB bikini pro Janet Layug among his clients. The solution? While he’ll often separate out quads and hamstrings in training, this combined workout does it all. “The routine is structured to pre-exhaust the leg muscles,” says Gardner. “We start out targeting the quads, then transfer to the hamstrings, and back to the quads, adding in some glute isolation. We build up to higher-rep finishing sets, which is ideal for complete toning.” Result: Your glutes get their fair share of exercise so you can build muscle where you need it most. Check out these key lower-body moves demonstrated by Layug. 

2 of 10

Leg Press

Per Bernal

WORKS: QUADS

  • Sit on leg-press machine with feet wider than hip-distance apart on platform, toes pointed out slightly and knees at 90 degrees, directly above ankles. Keep your back fully against the seat pad.
  • Straighten legs, pushing through heels as you press out. Don’t lock out knees at the top of the movement.
  • Slowly lower to start and repeat. Sets: 4 Reps: 10, 10, 15, 25 

SEE ALSO: 5 Great Butt Boosting Workouts  

3 of 10

Platform Straight Leg Deadlift

Per Bernal

WORKS: HAMSTRINGS

  • Stand tall on a platform or weight plate holding barbell in front of thighs with an alternate grip (one palm facing out, one palm facing in).
  • Hinge forward from waist, lowering barbell toward tops of feet, keeping back straight, until you feel the stretch along your hamstrings.
  • Straighten torso, extending hips to return to starting position. Sets: 3 Reps: 10, 15, 25 

SEE ALSO: 4 Moves for Sexy Calves

4 of 10

Leg Curl

Per Bernal

WORKS: HAMSTRINGS

  • Lie facedown on a leg-curl machine, gripping handles lightly. Place lower calves under the roll bar, feet flexed.
  • Keeping feet flexed, curl bar toward glutes. Hold one count, then return to start, keeping movement under control. Sets: 3 Reps: 10, 15, 25 

SEE ALSO: 7 Great Exercises for Your Legs 

5 of 10

Walking Dumbbell Lunge

Per Bernal

WORKS: GLUTES, QUADS

  • Stand with feet hip-distance apart, holding weights at sides with palms facing in.
  • Lunge forward with left leg, bending both knees 90 degrees, keeping front knee aligned over ankle and back knee a few inches off the floor.
  • Pushing through left heel, step feet back together. Then lunge forward with right leg, bending both knees 90 degrees. Continue walking forward, alternating legs. Sets: 3 Reps: 30 per side 

SEE ALSO: Best Exercises to Lift Your Butt

6 of 10

SINGLE-LEG CURL

Per Bernal

WORKS: HAMSTRINGS

  • Adjust the single-leg machine to fit your height and position yourself so both thighs are against the machine pads, bending forward slightly at waist. Place right knee on pad while keeping left leg straight, bottom of calf a few inches above roll bar.
  • Curl bar toward hamstring with left leg, keeping upper body still throughout and upper thigh in contact with pad. Hold one count at the top, then straighten leg back to start without allowing weight stack to touch and repeat. Continue for all reps; switch sides and repeat. Sets: 3 Reps: 10, 15, 25
7 of 10

BUTT BLASTER

Per Bernal

WORKS: GLUTES

  • Kneel on the bench of a butt-blaster machine with forearms and right knee against the pads. Place bottom of left foot against the platform, keeping back flat and spine neutral.
  • Press left leg upward, driving through your heel and squeezing your left glute at the top of the movement. Keep abs tight and hips squared without shifting weight to one side of your body. Slowly lower back to start and repeat. Sets: 4 Reps: 25
8 of 10

NARROW & WIDE SMITH MACHINE ½ SQUAT

Per Bernal

WORKS: GLUTES, QUADS

  • Stand with bar of Smith machine across upper back and shoulders, palms forward and feet together. Lower into a deep squat, bringing glutes below knees and keeping feet together.
  • Push through heels to stand up about halfway, keeping feet together. Lower back to squat and repeat. Sets: 2 Reps: 10, 15
  • Stand all the way up and bring feet about shoulder-distance apart, toes pointing out. Repeat deep squat, knees over toes.
  • Pushing through heels, stand about halfway up. Lower back to squat and repeat. Sets: 3 Reps: 10, 15, 25 

SEE ALSO: How to Get Leaner Legs

9 of 10

BARBELL HIP RAISE

Per Bernal

WORKS: GLUTES

  • Sit with your upper back supported on one side of a flat bench, walking with feet out until knees are bent at 90 degrees. Place barbell across hips, lowering glutes toward floor.
  • Pressing through heels, lift hips up until body is parallel to floor from knees to shoulders, squeezing glutes at the top of the movement . Lower back to floor and repeat. Sets: 4 Reps: 50 

SEE ALSO: Build a Bikini Butt

10 of 10

Our Model: Janet Layug

Per Bernal

Accomplishments: 5x IFBB bikini pro champ 

Hometown: Lakeland, FL

HOW SHE DOES IT: “I’ve always trained hard on my abs, but lately I’ve focused a lot more on my glutes, trying to get them tighter and more toned. When I’m training for a competition, I’m doing something every single day— it’s important to stay in the flow.”

FAVORITE MOVES: Kickbacks, hip thrusts, and frog hops. 

OUT OF THE GYM: “I love to get up and play tennis with my daughter, who is now 7 and is playing in USTA tournaments. It’s really fun, and you can burn a ton of calories!”

DIET PHILOSOPHY: “Nothing processed— no dairy, lots of vegetables, lean protein, and healthy fats.”

CLEAN FOOD FAVES: Roasted brussels sprouts, roasted cauliflower, or sweet potatoes with some grilled chicken CHEAT TREAT: “I love a good, juicy burger!”

RECOVERY: “Getting a massage once a week helps my muscles recover. I also try to hit the sauna to relieve stress.”

OCCUPATION: “I have a degree in nursing, and I plan to get my nurse practitioner’s license. It’s important for me to stay up-to-date with the latest research.”

FIT PHILOSOPHY: “You have to change the way you think in order to accomplish your goals.”

Check out Janet Layug's interview with Muscle & Fitness Hers.

Topics:
Comments