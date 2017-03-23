Karen McDougal's Workout to Sculpt a Beautiful Body

Dustin Snipes

Heavy weights have their place in your workout routine, but you may be in a place with little access or opportunity to load up with a lot of resistance. The good news is that research shows it doesn’t matter if you go heavy or light—just as long as you’re working your muscles to their fullest capacity. “This workout will help strengthen and tone your muscles using light dumbbells, resistance bands, or just your own body weight,” notes Gino Caccavale, Hers technical adviser. Our cover model and fitness enthusiast Karen McDougal demos this total-body conditioning circuit that will help you get lean and strong in all the right places.