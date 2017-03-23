Workouts

Karen McDougal's Workout to Sculpt a Beautiful Body

Light resistance and body weight moves to help you get sleek and strong all over.

by
1 of 9

Do more with less

Karen McDougal Holding Resistance Bands
Dustin Snipes

Heavy weights have their place in your workout routine, but you may be in a place with little access or opportunity to load up with a lot of resistance. The good news is that research shows it doesn’t matter if you go heavy or light—just as long as you’re working your muscles to their fullest capacity. “This workout will help strengthen and tone your muscles using light dumbbells, resistance bands, or just your own body weight,” notes Gino Caccavale, Hers technical adviser. Our cover model and fitness enthusiast Karen McDougal demos this total-body conditioning circuit that will help you get lean and strong in all the right places. 

2 of 9

1. REVERSE LUNGE TO V RAISE

Karen McDougal Doing A Reverse Lunge V-Raise
Dustin Snipes

WORKS: SHOULDERS, CHEST, QUADS, GLUTES, CALVES

  • Stand tall holding dumbbells in front of thighs with palms forward.
  • Step right leg back into reverse lunge, bending both knees about 90 degrees and lowering right knee toward floor. At the same time, lift weights to shoulder height, rotating palms so weights form a V position.
  • Lower arms while stepping right foot back to start. Do 2 sets of 10-12 reps per side. 

SEE ALSO: Sculpt Leaner Legs 

3 of 9

2. V-UP BAND ROW

Karen McDougal Does V-Up Band Row
Dustin Snipes

WORKS: ARMS, BACK, CORE

  • Sit with resistance band around bottoms of feet, holding ends in each hand, arms straight, and palms down.
  • Lift legs 45 degrees to floor while leaning torso back, keeping core engaged, until body forms a V. Keep arms straight with palms facing floor.
  • Draw elbows back toward sides, rotating palms to face up. Keep upper body and legs lifted throughout.
  • Extend arms to start. Do 3 sets of 20 slow reps.
4 of 9

3. CROSS CRUNCH

Karen McDougal Doing A Cross Crunch
Dustin Snipes

WORKS: OBLIQUES, HIPS

  • Stand tall with feet together, hands behind head with elbows out to sides at shoulder height.
  • Lift left knee toward chest; at the same time, bring right elbow across body to touch left knee. Keep left elbow out to side. Do 2 sets of 20 touches per leg as fast as possible. 

SEE ALSO: 4 Weeks to Bikini Abs

5 of 9

4. BEAR SQUAT

Karen McDougal Doing A Bear Squat
Dustin Snipes

WORKS: CORE, LEGS

  • Begin on all fours, hands on floor under shoulders, and knees under hips. Lift knees a few inches from floor, abs engaged.
  • Keeping hands in place, push glutes back toward heels, bringing chest toward thighs.
  • Return to start position without knees touching floor. Do 3 sets of 20 reps. 
6 of 9

5. PUSHUP WITH CROSS REACH

Karen McDougal Doing Pushup Cross Reach
Dustin Snipes

WORKS: SHOULDERS, CHEST, TRICEPS, CORE

  • Start in top of pushup position, hands on floor below shoulders and feet slightly wider than hipdistance apart.
  • Do a pushup, lowering chest toward floor while keeping abs engaged.
  • Press back up to full pushup position, then reach your left hand toward your right foot, keeping legs straight and forming an inverted V with your body.
  • Return to start, and bring right hand to touch left foot. Do 2 sets of 12 pushups and touches per side.

 

7 of 9

6. SUPERGIRL LAT SQUEEZE

Karen McDougal Doing A Supergirl Lat Squeeze
Dustin Snipes

WORKS: BACK, CORE, GLUTES

  • Lie facedown on a mat with arms extended forward and legs extended behind you in a V shape. Lift arms, chest, and legs about a foot off the floor, squeezing glutes.
  • Draw elbows back, bringing shoulder blades together. Keep glutes engaged and legs lifted. Hold here for one to two counts.
  • Extend arms back to starting position and repeat, trying not to allow legs to touch down throughout the exercise. Do 3 sets of 15 slow reps. 
8 of 9

7. SIDE PLANK TWIST

Karen McDougal Doing Side Plank Twist
Dustin Snipes

WORKS: CORE, HIPS

  • Begin in a side plank position, legs and feet stacked and right forearm on floor, palm down, left hand on head with elbow out to side. Lift hips off the floor, forming a straight line from head to heels.
  • Twist left elbow toward right hand, rotating torso to right.
  • Open back up into side plank position, keeping left hand behind head. Do 2 sets of 20 reps per side.

SEE ALSO: Get a 6-pack in 8 Weeks

9 of 9

8. BANANA BRIDGE

Karen McDougal Doing A Banana Bridge
Dustin Snipes

WORKS: TRICEPS, CORE, GLUTES

  • Lie faceup on the floor, legs and arms extended. Lift arms and shoulders, bringing biceps next to ears, palms facing ceiling. At the same time, lift legs about 45 degrees to floor.
  • Bring heels to floor, bending knees 90 degrees; at the same time, place palms on floor; press hips up to a bridge position.
  • Return to start position, with arms and legs extended. Do 3 sets of 20 fast reps.

SEE ALSO: Perfect Your Glute Hammy Tie In

Topics:
Comments