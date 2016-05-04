Oksana Grishina's Six-Pack Abs Workout Plan

Your flat-abs workout plan

*Repeat this weekly plan for four weeks.

DAY 1: Back, glutes, do 2 sets of all five abs exercises labeled transverse abdominis here, and 3 sets of all five exercises labeled rectus abdominis here.

DAY 2: Chest, do 3 sets of all five abs exercises labled obliques here, and 2 sets of the five exercises labeled transverse abdominis here.

DAY 3: Legs, calves

DAY 4: Arms, do 3 sets of the 5 exercises labeled rectus abdominis here, do 2 sets of the five abs exercises labeled transverse abdominis here.

DAY 5: Shoulders, do 3 sets of the five abs exercises labled obliques here, and 2 sets of the five exercises labeled transverse abdominis here.