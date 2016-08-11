The One Machine Leg-Day Workout

Works: Core, Glutes, Quads

Cable Position: Low

Attachment: Handle

Stand on a step or low box in front of cable stacks with arms at sides, holding one handle in right hand; keep left arm parallel to right arm.

Squat down, keeping weight over heels and lowering the handle toward floor, keeping arms extended.

Stand back up, pushing through heels and squeezing glutes at top. Lower to squat and repeat.

Tip: Using just one arm to work against the resistance of the cable stack provides an added challenge for the core.

