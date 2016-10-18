Workouts

Phase Three of Our Competition Body Workout Plan

Finish carving your competition-ready body into shape with squats, rope rows and more.

by
1 of 7

PHASE 3: FINAL PREP

Competition Body Workout Plan

FOCUS ON: FINE-TUNING YOUR PHYSIQUE

TIME: 2 WEEKS 

Show day is only a couple of weeks away, so now is the time to hone any weak spots and get that final push you need to get stage ready. “Think of this as your finishing step,” says Dey. It’s easy to just go through the motions at this point in your training, so make sure you keep good form throughout the exercises and are really focusing on each target muscle. “If today is the day you’re training the shoul- ders, make sure you are really feeling them—if not, stop, regroup, and start again with more intent,” she notes. For this plan, start your Day 1 on a Monday. 

PHASE 3: 5-DAY SPLIT 

DAY 1: QUADS/BUTT

DAY 2: PUSH

DAY 3: HAMSTRINGS/PLYOS 

DAY 4: PULL

DAY 5: BUTT 

SEE ALSO: Phase One Of Our Competition Body Workout Plan

SEE ALSO: Phase Two Of Our Competition Body Workout Plan

2 of 7

Phase 3: Day 1

Phase Three of Our Competition Body Workout Plan
Michael Neveuz/Stockfitpix.com

WORKS: QUADS/BUTT 

  • CLOSE-STANCE LEG PRESS (3 x 20)

TIP: Keep feet close and low on platform.

SUPERSET WITH

  • WIDE-STANCE LEG PRESS (3 x 20)

TIP: Keep feet wide and low on platform.

SUPERSET WITH

  • CLOSE-STANCE SQUAT JUMP (3 x 15)

TIP: Land with feet close together, keeping knees bent as you come down.

DB SUMO SQUAT (4 x 20)

TIP: Stand with feet positioned side by side on benches.

SUPERSET WITH

  • BENCH WRAP (4 x 10)

TIP: Place a dumbbell between your feet and lie facedown over a flat bench with legs hanging over the edge, knees near floor. Lift legs, pushing weight toward ceiling; lower back to start and repeat. 

  • STABILITY BALL BUTT RAISE (4 x 20)

TIP: Lie faceup on floor with heels on a stability ball; lift hips toward ceiling, squeezing glutes as you come up.

SUPERSET WITH

  • SIDE PLATE RAISE (4 x 15 PER SIDE)

TIP: Stand holding onto a stable object with one hand for support. Placea weight plate on outside of opposite thigh. Lift and lower leg as high as possible, keeping hips facing forward and weight on thigh throughout. 

3 of 7

Phase 3: Day 2

Michael Neveuz/Stockfitpix.com

WORKS: PUSH 

  • MACHINE SHOULDER PRESS (3 x 15)

SUPERSET WITH

  • MACHINE SHOULDER PRESS NEGATIVE (3 x 10)

TIP: Take eight seconds to lower the weight to starting position.

SUPERSET WITH

  • TWISTED MOUNTAIN CLIMBER (3 x 50)

TIP: Pull knee toward opposite shoulder.

  • PIRATE PULL (3 x 15 PER SIDE)

TIP: Begin in full pushup position, holding a light weight in each hand on floor. Row right arm to side, then extend arm over shoulder, rotating torso toward right. Return to start; repeat on left side. 

SUPERSET WITH

  • GATOR CHOP (3 x 15 PER SIDE)

TIP: Hold weight in each hand in front of thighs, palms facing each other. Lift right arm out to side above shoulder and left hand to hip height. Bring weights together diagonally in front of chest, then back to sides. 

  • JUMP ROPE (1 MINUTE)
  • TRICEPS PUSHUP (3x15)
    • SUPERSET WITH TRICEPS DIPS (3x15)
  • JUMP ROPE (1 MINUTE)
  • BENCH OVER PUSHUP (3 x 10 PER SIDE)
    • SUPERSET WITH PUSHUP (3 x TO FAILURE) 

TIP: Start with left hand on step bench and right hand on floor, shoulder-distance apart. Do a pushup, then switch hands, bringing right hand to step and left hand to floor.

SEE ALSO: 12 Weeks To A Competition Body Training Plan

4 of 7

Phase 3: Day 3

Michael Neveuz/Stockfitpix.com

WORKS: HAMSTRINGS/PLYOS 

  • SEATED LEG CURL (3 x 15)
    • SUPERSET WITHSQUAT WITH KICKBACK  (3 x 10 PER SIDE)

TIP: Focus and squeezing and tightening butt as you kick back after squat. 

  • DB WALKING LUNGE (1 x 100)

TIP: This move is optional; take breaks as needed. 

  • LEG PRESS (3 x 20)
    • SUPERSET WITH: SIDE STEP-OUT SQUAT (3 x 10 PER SIDE) SHOWN
    • SUPERSET WITH: ALIEN SQUAT (3 x 30)

​TIP: Make this move plyometric by lowering into a half squat, then pushing through heels and jumping up, bringing legs out about 45 degrees. Land with knees soft and repeat. 

  • DB WALKING LUNGE (1 x 100)

TIP: This move is optional; take breaks as needed.

  • POP SQUAT (3 x 20)
    • SUPERSET WITH REVERSE LUNGE AND KICK (3 x 10 PER SIDE)

TIP: Immediately kick rear leg into a front kick after the lunge. Do all reps on one side and then switch. 

SEE ALSO: Four Weeks To Fit Training Plan

5 of 7

Phase 3: Day 4

5 Best Natural Supplements to Beat the Winter Blues
Michael Neveuz/Stockfitpix.com

WORKS: PULL

  • ALTERNATING ARM PLATE-LOADED PULLDOWN (3 x 10 PER SIDE)
    • SUPERSET WITH: PLATE-LOADED PULLDOWN (3 x 15)

TIP: Move from one set of alternating arms pulldown to a second set using both arms, without taking any rest. 

  • STANDING MIDCABLE ROPE ROW (4 x 15, 12, 10, 8)

TIP: Set the cable midway up and row rope to waist, keeping elbows close to body. 

  • ROWING MACHINE (2 MINUTES)
  • ALTERNATING ARM SQUAT AND ROW (3 x 10 PER SIDE)
    • SUPERSET WITHTWO-HANDED ROW

TIP: Hold the dumbbell vertically in both hands; hinge forward from waist and row weight toward chest.

  •  ROWING MACHINE (2 MINUTES)
  • STANDING BARBELL CURL (3 x 8) 
    • SUPERSET WITHSTANDING DB CURL (3 x 20)

TIP: Use a heavy weight for the barbell curl, then switch to lighter weights for the dumbbell curls, keeping the rep count quick but with good form.

  • BICEPS CURL (1 x RUN THE RACK)

TIP: Start with the heaviest dumbbell weight you can lift for 4–6 reps; then do another 4–6 reps with the next lightest dumbbell; another 4–6 with the next lightest dumbbell, etc., and keep going to failure. 

SEE ALSO: Row Your Way to a Leaner Body

6 of 7

Phase 3: Day 4

Michael Neveuz/Stockfitpix.com

WORKS: BUTT

  • SMITH MACHINE DONKEY KICKBACK (3 x 15 PER SIDE)
    • SUPERSET WITH: SMITH MACHINE LYING LEG PRESS (3 x 20)
  • SIDEWAYS SINGLE-LEG PRESS (3 x 15)

TIP: Position yourself sideways on leg press machine with lower leg bent in front of you and upper leg on plate with toes pointing forward. Lift and lower the weight; eliminate the rest between sides and between sets for this move.

  • CABLE DUCK WALK (3 x 8)
    • SUPERSET WITH: CABLE SQUAT (3 x 15)

TIP: Keep pulley set to low, stand up holding bar far enough back with tension. Squat down, lowering bar; as you come up, squeeze glutes and pull up on bar.

  • REVERSE HYPER- EXTENSION WITH BALL (3 x 15)

TIP: Lie facedown on floor with a stability ball between feet; lift ball as high as you can using legs and glutes.

  • GOOD MORNING (3 x 15)
    • SUPERSET WITHHYPEREXTENSION  (3 x 15)

TIP: Keep your head aligned with your spine throughout the exercise. 

SEE ALSO: Sculpt Show-Stopping Legs

7 of 7

YOUR COMPETITION PREP TIMELINE

17 Ways to Achieve Your Weight Loss Goal in 2017

12-PLUS WEEKS OUT

  •  Know why you want to compete and define your expectations. Assess your physique: Do you need to build muscle, lose body fat, or both? Plan on no more than 21⁄2 pounds of fat loss per week to choose your approximate show date.
  • Begin to increase cardio (based on body-fat level).
  • Begin to tighten up nutrition.
  • Begin posing practice. 
  • Order your suit.
  •  Take your first set of progress photos. (Take weekly photos to assess your progress.)
  • Consider hiring a coach.
  •  Register with the NPC. 

​8 WEEKS OUT

  • Check the rules and regulations for your contest.
  • Register for the show.
  • Book hotel.
  • Purchase shoes and jewelry.
  • Start taking video of yourself running through poses to see “what the judges see.” 

4 WEEKS OUT

  • Book tanning and makeup.

FINAL WEEK

  • Pack suitcase for show.
  • Prepare skin for tanning (scrubbing and shaving). Yes, you have to shave your butt! 

SHOW WEEKEND

  • Check-in; bring NPC Card, ID.
  • Bring cash (credit cards and checks not always accepted).

SHOW DAY

  • Be on time. Know the schedule, including prejudging and finals.
  • Stay close and listen carefully.
  • Put on your number (pin it to your left side at the bottom of your suit).
  • Have fun! ​
Topics:
Comments