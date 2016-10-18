Phase Three of Our Competition Body Workout Plan

Michael Neveuz/Stockfitpix.com

WORKS: QUADS/BUTT

CLOSE-STANCE LEG PRESS (3 x 20)

TIP: Keep feet close and low on platform.

SUPERSET WITH

WIDE-STANCE LEG PRESS (3 x 20)

TIP: Keep feet wide and low on platform.

SUPERSET WITH

CLOSE-STANCE SQUAT JUMP (3 x 15)

TIP: Land with feet close together, keeping knees bent as you come down.

DB SUMO SQUAT (4 x 20)

TIP: Stand with feet positioned side by side on benches.

SUPERSET WITH

BENCH WRAP (4 x 10)

TIP: Place a dumbbell between your feet and lie facedown over a flat bench with legs hanging over the edge, knees near floor. Lift legs, pushing weight toward ceiling; lower back to start and repeat.

STABILITY BALL BUTT RAISE (4 x 20)

TIP: Lie faceup on floor with heels on a stability ball; lift hips toward ceiling, squeezing glutes as you come up.

SUPERSET WITH

SIDE PLATE RAISE (4 x 15 PER SIDE)

TIP: Stand holding onto a stable object with one hand for support. Placea weight plate on outside of opposite thigh. Lift and lower leg as high as possible, keeping hips facing forward and weight on thigh throughout.