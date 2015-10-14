Sculpt Your Arms from Every Angle

Jay Sullivan
IFBB Bikini Pro Juliana Daniell demonstrates her ultimate arm workout using compound exercises that hit biceps and triceps from every angle. Do these arm exercises for sexy, sculpted arms.
Works: Triceps
- Stand with your feet hip-width apart while holding a cable in each hand. bend forward until your back is flat, and secure your elbows on each side of your rib cage.
- Extend the cables behind you, “kicking back” your triceps until your arms are straight.
- Return cables to the sides of your chest. perform two sets of 15 reps.
Tip: If a dual-cable machine isn’t available, use dumbbells or one single cable at a time.
(Workout by Gino Caccavale.)