Six Unique Exercises to Try for A Serious Workout



Photo credit: TC Franklin

ELEVATE YOUR UPPER-BODY WORKOUT

You may have already heard of aerial yoga, or maybe even tried this challenging practice that brings out the kid in you. So you know that like other forms of aerial fitness, it’s a perfect upper-body blaster for your shoulders, bi’s, tri’s, chest, lats, and core. Try it instead of arm day this week to see how great it is for sculpting muscle while injecting fun into your fitness.

Celebrity trainer and aerial artist Jill Franklin utilizes aerial fitness to build strength and boost her students’ confidence in performance. Here, the owner of Los Angeles’ Aerial Physique shares her three classic moves to try if your gym has silks fabric in its fitness studio.

1. THE PULLUP HOLD (SHOWN)

Muscles worked: lats, biceps, triceps, forearms & core

Stand in between the fabrics. Circle your arms upward, bringing arms behind and outside the silks then inward, twice. Transfer your weight into your hands and hang down with straight arms, bending your knees slightly. Pull your body up, bending elbows until they meet your hips, keep legs tight and pressed together. Hold at the top for 10 seconds, working your way up to a 60-second hold. Optional: For an added core challenge, tuck your knees to your chest at the top of the move.

2. ARM CLIMB

Muscles worked: back, core & forearms

Stand with the fabric next to you and place your hands one on top of the other, gripping fabric, just above your head. Keep feet grounded underneath you as you lean back, creating a diagonal plank position. Walk hands down, hand over hand, until you are a few inches from the floor, then walk back up to starting position. Keep core engaged and your body still throughout.

3. CLASSIC PULLUP CLIMB

Muscles worked: triceps, biceps, lats & core

Begin standing next to the fabric, gripping it with both hands. Wrap your right leg from the outside in, flex right foot, and lift your knee until it’s in line with your right hip. Transfer your weight into your hands while stepping your free left foot on top of the right. Squeeze the fabric together in between your feet. Bend your elbows and pull your body close to the fabric. Reach your arms up high, pull up, and rewrap your feet to climb. Repeat.

