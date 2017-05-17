Time-Saver Workout: Abs & Booty Kettlebell Burn

Workout by: Elysia Cronheim, HIIT and weight-training coach and personal trainer at New York Health & Racquet Club
Kettlebell booty circuit
Complete circuit three times with one minute of rest in between each.
- 20 kettlebell swing
- 20 sumo squat pulses with kettlebell
- 15 wide-leg kettlebell deadlift
- 20 squat jump
Abdominal burn
Complete circuit three times with 30 seconds of rest in between each. You’ll need a mat and a 5- to 10-lb. kettlebell.
- 20 forearm plank Spiderman x20 (10 each side, alternating)
- One-arm kettlebell situp with slow decline x8 (8 each side, not alternating)
- 15 full-extension toe-touch (with straight arms and legs, open and close your body like a suitcase with a crunch in the middle)
- Flutter kick 2x30 (10 slow, 20 fast)