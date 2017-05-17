Time-Saver Workout: Abs & Booty Kettlebell Burn

Kettlebell booty circuit

Complete circuit three times with one minute of rest in between each.

20 kettlebell swing

20 sumo squat pulses with kettlebell

15 wide-leg kettlebell deadlift

20 squat jump

Abdominal burn

Complete circuit three times with 30 seconds of rest in between each. You’ll need a mat and a 5- to 10-lb. kettlebell.