Time-Saver Workout: Circuits for fabulous abs

WORKOUT BY: Mike Matthews, author of Thinner Leaner Stronger
Do these three exercise circuits back-to-back. Rest 60 sec. between them. All exercises but the cable crunch are unweighted and done to failure.
CIRCUIT 1 (3–6 times)
- Weighted Cable Crunch 10–12 reps
- Captain’s Chair Leg Raise to failure
- Air Bicycle to failure
CIRCUIT 2 (3–6 times)
- Weighted Cable Crunch 10–12 reps
- Hanging Leg Raise to failure
- Air Bicycle to failure
CIRCUIT 3 (3–6 times)
- Ab Wheel Rollout to failure
- Captain’s Chair Leg Raise to failure
- Plank to failure
