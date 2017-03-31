Workouts

Time-Saver Workout: Circuits for fabulous abs

3 circuits to tone up your core when you're short on time.

by
Woman Planking
Shutterstock

WORKOUT BY: Mike Matthews, author of Thinner Leaner Stronger

Do these three exercise circuits back-to-back. Rest 60 sec. between them. All exercises but the cable crunch are unweighted and done to failure. 

CIRCUIT 1 (3–6 times)

  • Weighted Cable Crunch 10–12 reps
  • Captain’s Chair Leg Raise to failure
  • Air Bicycle to failure

CIRCUIT 2 (3–6 times)

  • Weighted Cable Crunch 10–12 reps
  • Hanging Leg Raise to failure
  • Air Bicycle to failure

CIRCUIT 3 (3–6 times)

  • Ab Wheel Rollout to failure
  • Captain’s Chair Leg Raise to failure
  • Plank to failure

SEE ALSO: The 30-Day Fat-Burning Workout

Topics:
Comments