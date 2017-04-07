Time-Saver Workout: Full Throttle TRX Routine

Workout by: Jules Benson, TRX Master Instructor
Start with Round 1, take 20 sec. or less between each exercise, then repeat Round 1 again. Move straight into Round 2 with the same intervals.
Round 1
- TRX Hamstring Curl 30 sec.
- TRX Single Leg Squat 30 sec. (each leg)
- TRX Hip Press 30 sec.
- TRX Crossing Balance Lunge Hold handles at chest height, elbows bent; perform a curtsy squat with right foot behind your left, keeping the right foot off the floor; do 30 sec. each leg.
- TRX Squat Jump 30 sec.
- Repeat Round 1
Round 2
- TRX Single Arm Chest Press 30 sec. (each arm)
- TRX Power Pull Hold both handles with left hand. Use right hand to reach up to TRX anchor, pressing shoulders down. Rotate free arm in a circle toward floor while straightening left arm, keep hips square. Drive left elbow straight back while rotating free arm up toward anchor, pulling body up; do 30 sec. (each arm).
- TRX Triceps Press 30 sec.
- TRX Biceps Curl 30 sec.
- TRX Mountain Climber 30 sec.
- Repeat Round 2
