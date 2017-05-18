Time Saver Workout: Mini Spartan Maddess

WORKOUT BY: Luis Buron, Spartan SGX Coach

In this workout we’re simulating a Reebok Spartan Race. The mix of running in place and stepups imitate running and climbing uneven terrain and the moves mimic Spartan Race obstacles (as noted in parentheses). The workout finishes with Spartan signature penalty, burpees, and we go for 2 min. because an unpredictable challenge that you weren’t planning for is what we’re all about.

1 minute: Run in Place

30 seconds: Dead Hang (Rope Climb)

(Rope Climb) 1 minute: Stepup

30 seconds: Box Jump (Wall Climb)

(Wall Climb) 1 minute: Run in place

30 seconds: High Pushup Hold (Z Wall)

(Z Wall) 1 minute: Stepup

30 second: Body Row (Inverted Wall)

(Inverted Wall) 1 minute: Run in place

30 seconds: Hollow Hold (Slip Wall)

(Slip Wall) 1 minute: Stepup

30 seconds: KB Deadlift (Bucket Carry)

(Bucket Carry) 1 minute: Run in place

30 seconds: Jumping Pullup (Hercules Hoist)

(Hercules Hoist) 1 minute: Stepup

30 seconds: Kettlebell Swing (Atlas Carry)

(Atlas Carry) 1 minute: Run in place

30 seconds: Active Hang (Multi Rig)

(Multi Rig) 1 minute: Stepup

30 seconds: Lunge (Sandbag Carry)

(Sandbag Carry) 1 minute: Run in place

30 seconds: Bear Crawl (Barb Wire Crawl)

(Barb Wire Crawl) 1 minute: Stepup

30 seconds: Broad Jump (Fire Jump)

(Fire Jump) 2 minutes: Burpee

SEE ALSO: Quick and Efficient AMRAP workout