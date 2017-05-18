Time Saver Workout: Mini Spartan Maddess

WORKOUT BY: Luis Buron, Spartan SGX Coach
In this workout we’re simulating a Reebok Spartan Race. The mix of running in place and stepups imitate running and climbing uneven terrain and the moves mimic Spartan Race obstacles (as noted in parentheses). The workout finishes with Spartan signature penalty, burpees, and we go for 2 min. because an unpredictable challenge that you weren’t planning for is what we’re all about.
- 1 minute: Run in Place
- 30 seconds: Dead Hang (Rope Climb)
- 1 minute: Stepup
- 30 seconds: Box Jump (Wall Climb)
- 1 minute: Run in place
- 30 seconds: High Pushup Hold (Z Wall)
- 1 minute: Stepup
- 30 second: Body Row (Inverted Wall)
- 1 minute: Run in place
- 30 seconds: Hollow Hold (Slip Wall)
- 1 minute: Stepup
- 30 seconds: KB Deadlift (Bucket Carry)
- 1 minute: Run in place
- 30 seconds: Jumping Pullup (Hercules Hoist)
- 1 minute: Stepup
- 30 seconds: Kettlebell Swing (Atlas Carry)
- 1 minute: Run in place
- 30 seconds: Active Hang (Multi Rig)
- 1 minute: Stepup
- 30 seconds: Lunge (Sandbag Carry)
- 1 minute: Run in place
- 30 seconds: Bear Crawl (Barb Wire Crawl)
- 1 minute: Stepup
- 30 seconds: Broad Jump (Fire Jump)
- 2 minutes: Burpee
