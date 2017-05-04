Workouts

Time-Saver Workouts: Fireball Blitz

Get a full-body workout in less than 20 minutes.

by
Women Doing A Plank On A Stability Ball
Per Bernal

Workout by: Siphiwe Baleka, co-author of 4-Minute Fit: The Metabolism Accelerator for the Time-Crunched, Deskbound, and Stressed Out 

  • Arm swing 30 sec.
  • Arch back on ball 20 sec.
  • Hip raises with shoulders on ball 20 sec.
  • Ball abs rollouts 20 sec.
  • Ball bird dog 30 sec.
  • Elbow plank on ball 30 sec.
  • Rest 10 sec.

3 Rounds: 30 sec. on 10 off

  • Foot-on-ball pushup
  • Kettlebell goblet swing
  • Ball pike-up
  • Kettlebell swing
  • One-arm kettlebell strict press (right arm)
  • One-arm kettlebell strict press (left arm)

1 Round, without rest

  • Ball raise w/feet 30 sec.
  • Feet on ball bridge 20 sec.
  • Feet on ball with alternating leg lift 30 sec.
  • Bridge with heel dig on ball 20 sec.
  • Rest 10 sec.
  • Leg lift w/ ball (right leg) 30 sec.
  • Leg lift w/ ball (left leg) 30 sec.
  • Rest 10 sec.
  • Feet on ball plank side toe tap 30 sec.
  • Plank on ball 1 min.

SEE ALSO: Time-Saver Workout: Sandbell Slammers 

Topics:
Comments