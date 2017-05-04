Time-Saver Workouts: Fireball Blitz

Workout by: Siphiwe Baleka, co-author of 4-Minute Fit: The Metabolism Accelerator for the Time-Crunched, Deskbound, and Stressed Out
- Arm swing 30 sec.
- Arch back on ball 20 sec.
- Hip raises with shoulders on ball 20 sec.
- Ball abs rollouts 20 sec.
- Ball bird dog 30 sec.
- Elbow plank on ball 30 sec.
- Rest 10 sec.
3 Rounds: 30 sec. on 10 off
- Foot-on-ball pushup
- Kettlebell goblet swing
- Ball pike-up
- Kettlebell swing
- One-arm kettlebell strict press (right arm)
- One-arm kettlebell strict press (left arm)
1 Round, without rest
- Ball raise w/feet 30 sec.
- Feet on ball bridge 20 sec.
- Feet on ball with alternating leg lift 30 sec.
- Bridge with heel dig on ball 20 sec.
- Rest 10 sec.
- Leg lift w/ ball (right leg) 30 sec.
- Leg lift w/ ball (left leg) 30 sec.
- Rest 10 sec.
- Feet on ball plank side toe tap 30 sec.
- Plank on ball 1 min.
