Time-Saver Workouts: Synrgy 360 Rebounder Trampoline

Trainer: Caroline Ficksman, training manager at David Barton Gym Century City, Los Angeles

Do a 3-minute warmup: 2 rounds of 10 inchworms, 10 burpees, 10 jump squats. Try to do all three exercises with no rest, taking a 45-second rest between rounds. For the workout, adjust the rebounder trampoline to a low height.

Round 1

Rebounder medicine ball slam (1 min.): Keeping hips square to rebounder, rotate torso toward rebounder and slam ball, trying to catch it as you rotate away, and keeping your eye on the ball. Rest 30 sec.

(1 min.): Keeping hips square to rebounder, rotate torso toward rebounder and slam ball, trying to catch it as you rotate away, and keeping your eye on the ball. Rest 30 sec. TRX reverse mountain climber (1 min.): Sit underneath the TRX and hook your feet into the straps. Place your palms flat on the floor, fingertips facing butt. Lift hips and chest, keeping shoulders back. Bring your right knee to chest extending your left leg out; switch legs as soon as you get your balance, increase momentum for 1 min. Rest 30 sec.

(1 min.): Sit underneath the TRX and hook your feet into the straps. Place your palms flat on the floor, fingertips facing butt. Lift hips and chest, keeping shoulders back. Bring your right knee to chest extending your left leg out; switch legs as soon as you get your balance, increase momentum for 1 min. Rest 30 sec. Three-way kettlebell swing (30 seconds): each; rest up to 30 sec. between moves A. Two-handed , ending parallel to the floor B. Single-arm bell swings , switching hands as bell is at chest height C. Two-handed overhead bell swing

(30 seconds): each; rest up to 30 sec. between moves Box jump 1 minute; rest 30 seconds.

1 minute; rest 30 seconds. Monkey bar chinup into knee raise 1 minute; rest 30 seconds

Round 2

Overhead medicine ball throw 1 minute, 15 seconds rest

1 minute, 15 seconds rest Stepup with hip swing 2 minutes. Go as fast as you can for 1 minute. Switch sides immediately and repeat for 1 minute. Rest 15 seconds

2 minutes. Go as fast as you can for 1 minute. Switch sides immediately and repeat for 1 minute. Rest 15 seconds TRX pushup into pike 1 minute; rest 15 seconds

1 minute; rest 15 seconds Dip 1 minute; rest 15 seconds

1 minute; rest 15 seconds Three-way kettlebell swing repeat 30 seconds each; rest up to 30 seconds between moves

